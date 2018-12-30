Father ‘killed’ for opposing girl’s relationship with uncle: Police

An 18-year-old girl and her uncle, who were in a relationship, allegedly killed the former’s father in a Meerut town late Friday night, police said.

“An FIR in this connection has been lodged by a family member under IPC section 302 (murder).We are conducting raids to nab the accused,” said the in-charge of the local police station.

The uncle-niece duo have been in a relationship for over a year, but the girl’s father was against the affair, police said.

“The elder sister of the deceased has told the police that the brothers had an argument on Friday evening over the affair. The man and the girl allegedly killed the latter’s father with a sharp-edged weapon on the same night and bundled the body in a sack and tried to set it afire,” police added.