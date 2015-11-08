Father, girl die within hours of each other

A 38-YEAR-OLD man and his eight-year-old daughter have allegedly died of starvation at Geenj Pahari village in Allahabad district’s Bara sub-division within a few hours of each other.

The district administration, while denying prima facie that these were starvation deaths, has ordered a probe into the deaths. It has also provided food to the family of the diseased, who reportedly belong to the Musahar community.

Bara Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sushila said while the girl, Radha, died late Friday, her father Samar Bahadur succumbed early Saturday. Radha was the second of Bahadur’s five children.

As the news spread, the local and district administrations swung into action. Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Ram Sahay Yadav rushed to the spot. Bahadur’s wife and other children were taken to a government hospital for a check-up and given food. “The family is poor and the man was suffering from some disease. We are ensuring that check-ups are done to see if any other family member is suffering from any ailment,” Yadav said.

District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar said: “Prima facie, death due to starvation is yet to be established. A postmortem report will shed more light on this. However, the deceased were living in poverty. The family had a ration card, but no antyodaya card. We are trying to ascertain the exact reasons behind the deaths. I have also ordered a magisterial inquiry. If any laxity is found on the part of officials, action will be taken.”

Yadav said Bahadur’s wife has told officials that he had suffered an injury last year after he fell. Since then, he never really recovered. “For the last month-and-a-half, he had fever off and on. A fortnight ago, they had gone to the Jasra Community Health Centre for treatment. Some local doctors were also referred but his condition was not improving,” he added.

“The girl suffered stomach pain on Friday morning and died in the evening. A postmortem will be conducted, which will establish the exact cause of death,” said Yadav.

Asked whether food materials were found in their house, Yadav said the family lived on day-to-day earnings.

“Sometimes, they got food from others. So, it is difficult to expect that they had stocked food materials. The fact is that the man was very ill and the family was very poor,” he claimed, adding that the family has been provided with 50 kg each of rice and wheat along with vegetables.

“Their case will be recommended for the family benefit scheme. Further, they will get ration and antyodaya cards. In this particular case, the person who died, used to shuttle between this village and Ghoorpur, where his in-laws live. Also, they would often go to other places for work… they made leaf-plates and broke stones in a quarry,” said Yadav.

