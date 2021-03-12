Unidentified woman’s body found burning in field

The police officer said information about the body was shared with all other districts.

A woman’s body was found burning in a field at a village in Fatehpur district’s Kalyanpur police station area on Thursday morning. The police on Friday said the body was burnt 90 per cent by the time they reached the spot.

Kalyanpur Station House Officer (SHO) Keshav Verma said the procedure to identify the woman started once the body was found.



“On Thursday morning, some local residents spotted something burning in a field in Kanspur Mangoli village. When they went closer, they saw it was a body. However, they did not see anybody around or anyone fleeing from the spot. The age of the deceased appeared between 18 and 22 years. The villagers informed police,” said Verma.



The police officer said information about the body was shared with all other districts. “Our teams are working on the case, and the body will undergo a post-mortem examination 72 hours after it was first found. Till now, we do not know if she was first killed and then burnt, or if she was killed by burning. Everything will be clear after a post-mortem examination is conducted,” the SHO added.