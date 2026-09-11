Poor phone network leaves UP villagers fuming. They tie technician to tower

The six men were arrested from Hardauli village in Uttar Pradesh. (Special Arrangement)

In a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur, poor mobile connectivity allegedly left residents so angry on Thursday that they took a telecom technician hostage — tying him to the company’s internet tower.

Police said the technician, Aditya Bhan Singh, was working on the tower in Hardauli village when locals surrounded him, police said. A police team rushed to the spot after being informed, but the villagers had released him by then.

A video of the incident soon went viral on social media. In the video, Singh is seen tied to the tower, while youth and children stand nearby.

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On Friday, police identified seven men who were at the spot — six of them were arrested on charges of wrongful confinement.