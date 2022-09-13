Fatehpur: Tension over ‘child kidnapping rumour’, FIR lodged against 5

A group of people allegedly surrounded a mosque following rumours that five members of a child kidnapping gang were hiding inside it on Sunday night in Samwat village, under Khaga police station, Fatehpur district. A police team rescued the five men from the mosque. They were later booked for breach of peace, police said.

Police said the five persons were taken to Khaga police station for questionning where they said that they were members of a ‘jamaat’ (a Muslim religious group) and were visiting the village for a discourse about Islam. “The five men were booked on charges of breach of peace. They were produced before a court that granted them bail,” said Circle Officer, Khaga, Sanjay Singh.

The five were booked under Section 151 of CrPc. According to reports, on Sunday night, villagers reached the mosque with sticks after coming to know that five members of a child kidnapping gang were hiding inside it.

“People gheroed the mosque and raised slogans. In the meantime, police too rushed to the village. The five persons were brought out of the mosque safely and taken to the police station for questioning. They told the police that they are members of a jamaat and had been visiting villages to teach people about Islam. The allegation about them being child kidnappers was a rumour,” said SHO of Khaga Police Station Jai Prakash Shahi.

The police also collected details of the five and found nothing objectionable, he added.

Over the past one week, around 15 such incidents of mobs attacking people over suspicion or a rumour were reported from various districts like Mathura, Kannauj, Lucknow, Unnao and Amroha, sources said.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, “Around 15 cases have been registered over the past one week across the state where accused were booked for assaulting innocent persons over rumours of child kidnapping. Action was taken against the accused.”

Taking note of the spate of such incidents in the state, the DGP headquarters in Lucknow recently issued an advisory for district police chiefs to “curb the child kidnapping rumours” and handle such incidents “in a sensitive manner”.