His family served Akhilesh tea. Two months later, food safety team landed at UP man’s stall

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In February, Sheshman Yadav’s roadside tea stall in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur was in the limelight when former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav stopped for a cuppa while passing through the area,
Two months later, the 48-year-old tea vendor alleged harassment by authorities. Four days earlier, he alleged, a team from the district administration collected samples of his tea for testing.
Officials from the Food Department, however, denied the allegations and said sampling was carried out after a complaint regarding the quality of the tea was uploaded on the IGRS (Integrated Grievance Redressal System) portal.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Sheshman claimed the Food Department team questioned why he used aluminium utensils to make tea. “When I told them we had been using them for years without any objection, they collected a sample and left. Have you ever heard of tea samples being taken for testing?” he asked.
He said his family has been running the tea shop at Pahera Chowki for the last 35 years.
Sheshman claimed the harassment started after the SP chief stopped for tea at his shop. “I have not opened my tea shop today,” he said.
Assistant Commissioner, Food Safety (Fatehpur), Rajesh Dixit said on April 15, a food safety officer had visited Sheshman’s shop after a complaint was lodged on the IGRS portal regarding the quality of tea leaves used.
“Samples were collected from the shop and sent to a laboratory for testing to settle the allegation; the report is awaited,” Dixit said, adding that the department has no connection with the allegations made by the shopkeeper.
When contacted over the matter, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said this is “clear harassment of the poor through the misuse of power”.
On Friday, Sheshman also claimed he and his family were assaulted by local residents at the stall. His son, Deepak Yadav (24), alleged: “They misbehaved with me and my family and fled with Rs 7,000 kept in a cash box at the shop.”
Police in Fatehpur have registered a case against four of a family, belonging to another community, on charges of assault and related offences in connection with the incident.
Tej Bahadur Singh, Station House Officer of Sultanpur Ghosh Police Station, where the FIR was lodged, said the altercation arose from a money dispute over tea. “Three of the accused named in the FIR have been arrested,” he said.
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