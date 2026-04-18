His family served Akhilesh tea. Two months later, food safety team landed at UP man’s stall

A photo shared by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on his X account during his visit to Fatehpur in February. X/@yadavakhilesh

In February, Sheshman Yadav’s roadside tea stall in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur was in the limelight when former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav stopped for a cuppa while passing through the area,

Two months later, the 48-year-old tea vendor alleged harassment by authorities. Four days earlier, he alleged, a team from the district administration collected samples of his tea for testing.

Officials from the Food Department, however, denied the allegations and said sampling was carried out after a complaint regarding the quality of the tea was uploaded on the IGRS (Integrated Grievance Redressal System) portal.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sheshman claimed the Food Department team questioned why he used aluminium utensils to make tea. “When I told them we had been using them for years without any objection, they collected a sample and left. Have you ever heard of tea samples being taken for testing?” he asked.