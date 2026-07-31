School protest, then a disappearance: Search on for 16-year-old girl in UP

Around 1,000 students at a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur gathered outside the premises, carrying placards, banners and a photo of Dr B R Ambedkar, to protest poor infrastructure on July 28. By the end of the school day, a 16-year-old student had disappeared. Police, however, said there is no evidence so far linking the two.

The four-hour ‘Gen Alpha-led’ protest at Sarvodaya Inter College in Kishanpur town began around 8 am, with students from Classes 6 to 12 demanding safe drinking water, repairs to dilapidated classrooms and leaking roofs, among other facilities.

It ended around noon after Fatehpur District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Rakesh Kumar met the students and assured them that their grievances would be addressed.

As students dispersed for the day, the Class X student never returned home.

Her family launched a frantic search, reaching out to her friends, relatives and anyone who might know of her whereabouts. On July 29, they filed a missing person’s complaint at Kishanpur police station.

Her family said the girl had cycled to school, which was around 8 km from their home, that day.

“I spoke to her classmates and teachers, and they told me she had reached the school. A protest was organised… sometime after that, she went missing,” her mother, Asha Devi, said. “After failing to trace her anywhere, I went to the police… we don’t know where she is.”

Story continues below this ad

The girl is the eldest of four children. Her father passed away last year.

‘No link to protest’

Manish Singh, Station House Officer of Kishanpur police station, denied that the girl’s disappearance was connected to the school protest, saying police had found no link between the two.

SHO Singh said the probe so far indicates that the girl reached the school but, on seeing the protest, turned around and went to a friend’s house. She asked her friend’s mother if she could change out of her school uniform as she had to attend a family function. The woman refused and she left.

Police reviewed CCTV footage and traced the girl’s last-known location to an area near a bus stand, where she was seen in her school uniform carrying a school bag. Her bicycle was recovered from the roadside.

Story continues below this ad

Gyan Prakash Rai, Additional Superintendent of Police, Fatehpur, said teams have been formed to investigate the case and CCTV footage from the area is being scrutinised for leads. He said a case has been registered.

School’s response

When contacted, college principal Lal Bahadur Singh said police were investigating the case. He said they learnt that the girl had come to school on July 28 but had no further information.

The principal said the protest had been organised by students and the school administration had no prior knowledge of their plans. He said their demands were being addressed, with fans being installed in all classrooms and arrangements being made for RO-filtered drinking water.

He said the government-aided institution has 1,850 students enrolled against a sanctioned capacity of 850 as it is the only school catering to Classes 6 to 12 within an 8-km radius. The school has 21 teachers, including the principal, and only 14 classrooms.