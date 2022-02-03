Fatehpur: Relatives of minor rape victim booked for ‘forcible abortion’

Fatehpur police have registered an FIR against the grandmother and aunt of a minor rape victim for allegedly forcibly terminating her pregnancy without obtaining permission from the concerned district authorities. The 16-year-old girl was four months’ pregnant.

According to police, the girl was abducted by a youth belonging to another community in 2021. Police recovered her a week later and arrested the youth.

“The girl was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Fatehpur. The CWC handed the girl’s custody to her parents after the latter gave in writing that they would bring the girl before the committee on every date and would not cause any harm to her. Later, the girl was found to be pregnant and it was reported to the CWC,” said the Investigating Officer of the case.

“Last month, the girl informed the CWC that her grandmother and aunt got her abortion done without her permission… A medical examination found her allegation to be true. The CWC then directed the police to lodge an FIR into the matter,” said the officer.

On Monday, an FIR was lodged against the girl’s aunt and grandmother under IPC section 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent). No one has been arrested so far.

Police said that during preliminary inquiry they came to know that the two relatives took the girl to Kanpur for abortion. “Police are trying to trace the accused. We will also identity the place where the abortion was carried out. Action will be taken against others involved in it,” said the police officer.