UP woman’s murder: Husband, alleged actress girlfriend sentenced to life

Five years after the murder of his wife in Fatehpur, a 30-year-old Bhojpuri short-film director and scriptwriter and his alleged actress girlfriend were sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday.

The victim, Yogmaya Lodhi, 25, who objected to her husband’s extramarital affair, was found with her throat slit at her in-laws’ home in Gulariyapur village in December 2021. Yogmaya died around seven years after her marriage to Indra Mohan Lodhi.

On October 30, a local court in Fatehpur convicted Lodhi, 30, and his alleged girlfriend Neha Verma, 24, for the murder, following which they were taken into custody. The two were brought to the court as it had fixed Friday to pronounce the sentence.