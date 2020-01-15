Fatehgarh: ‘Dragged out’ of labour room by dog, infant dies

Pandey added that hospital staff denied Ravi Singh’s allegations and claimed that the baby was stillborn and that they had informed Ravi Singh about this. (Representational Image) Pandey added that hospital staff denied Ravi Singh’s allegations and claimed that the baby was stillborn and that they had informed Ravi Singh about this. (Representational Image)

AN FIR was registered against a doctor and unidentified staff of a private hospital in Fatehgarh district after a stray dog allegedly entered the hospital’s labor room next to the operation theatre (OT) and dragged a newborn out, causing death, in Farrukhabad police station area Monday.

The district administration has sealed the hospital after they found that it was not registered with the office of the Chief Medical Officer. Patients admitted to the private hospital were shifted to the district hospital. District Magistrate (DM), Fatehgarh, Manvendra Singh formed a three-member committee headed by the city magistrate to investigate how many illegal private hospital are running in the district.

Station House Officer, Farrukhabad police station, Ved Prakash Pandey, said that on Monday afternoon, they were informed that a group of people had entered into an argument with the staff of a private hospital located in Nageena Deen area. A police team soon reached the hospital, he added.

“A local resident, Ravi Singh, told police that earlier in the day, he brought his wife Kanchan to the hospital after she complained of labour pain. After some time, hospital staff took her to the OT for caesarean procedure. Ravi Singh claimed that after a while, a nurse came out of the OT and told him that operation was successful and a baby boy was born,” said Pandey.

Pandey added that hospital staff denied Ravi Singh’s allegations and claimed that the baby was stillborn and that they had informed Ravi Singh about this.

“A few minutes later, a stray dog entered the room and attacked the dead baby. When hospital staff spotted the dog inside the room, they raised an alarm and it ran away. When staff entered the room, they found dog bite marks on the eyes and face of the baby. They later informed Ravi and his family, who were present in the hospital, about this,” said Pandey.

An argument ensued between the hospital staff and Ravi and his family members.

