Farrukhabad hostage case: Yogi lauds children’s ‘patience, courage’

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a function at his official residence in Lucknow Friday. He gave each of the 23 children a school bag, toys and sports goods. (Below) The CM also gave a special certificate to 15-year-old Anjali Kashyap and announced Rs 51,000 for her. (Express photo) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a function at his official residence in Lucknow Friday. He gave each of the 23 children a school bag, toys and sports goods. (Below) The CM also gave a special certificate to 15-year-old Anjali Kashyap and announced Rs 51,000 for her. (Express photo)

CHIEF MINISTER Yogi Adityanath on Friday rewarded the 23 children who were held hostage in Farrukhabad’s Karthiya village on January 30 and also the police team involved in the operation that ended with the accused being shot dead and all the kids being rescued.

In a function at his official residence in Lucknow he gave each of the 23 children a school bag, toys and sports goods while praised their courage. He also presented Rs 10 lakh cheque and certificates to the police team involved in the successful operation. Administrative officials involved in the operation were also awarded certificates.

The Chief Minister also gave a special certificate to 15-year-old Anjali Kashyap and announced a reward of Rs 51,000 for her “patience, quick thinking and courage.”

During the hostage crisis, 15-year-old Anjali Kashyap, oldest among those who were taken hostage, remained calm and took care of the others during the nine-hour crisis. The Class IX student kept Batham, who was killed by police force early on Friday, at bay by locking the door of the basement where they were holed up. According to police she also cut the wires connected to a cylinder bomb inside the basement they all were locked in.

Anupam Dubey, a village resident who tried to negotiate with the accused and was shot at by him, was handed over a cheque of Rs 50,000 as reward. CM also directed the officials to make sure that all those injured get “proper and free treatment.”

Last Friday, a nine hour hostage crisis ensured wherein the 23 children were held hostage by a 40-year-old man, Subhash Batham, a murder convict out on bail, who was shot dead by police who rescued all the 23 children. The man’s wife died later in hospital later in the day after she was assaulted by a mob of local residents, police said.

“The Chief Minister said that all the girls affected will be given benefit of Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojna. He also directed that the two-year-old daughter of the deceased couple will also be given benefit of the yojna and state government will provide for the upbringing of the girl. Directions have also been issued to make a proposal of providing house to all deserving residents of Karthiya village under Mukhyamantri Awas Yojna. He said toilets, piped drinking water, road and drainage facilities would also be provided. Three days’ time has been given to the district administration for the proposal, read a statement issued by the state media department.

The Chief Minister urged people to be vigilant and keep a watch on anti-social elements and keeping in mind their mentality there should be proper counseling and preventive action. He added that everyone should be inspired from the way the children “showed patience, courage and willpower.”

