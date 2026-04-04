‘She cried for help’: Grandson’s Thar crushes 75-year-old woman in UP

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In what appears to be a freak accident, a 75-year-old woman was crushed to death between a Mahindra Thar and a wall in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad.
Police said they are ascertaining the circumstances leading to the tragedy, which took place in the Kadrigate area on Thursday. Police said prima facie the vehicle, which was parked by the victim’s grandson, appears to have rolled backward.
The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the house.
In the CCTV footage, the victim is seen opening the gate of the house for the Thar to enter. After the vehicle is driven in, she begins to close the gate. At that moment, the vehicle suddenly starts rolling backward. The woman can be heard shouting as she gets trapped between the Thar and the boundary wall.
The video also shows a young man rushing towards the car in an attempt to stop it, struggling to open the door. He then raises an alarm, rushing into the house to alert his family.
“It appears to be an accident. The victim, Sarla Katiyar, died after the vehicle rolled back as the handbrake had not been applied properly,” said Kapil Kumar, Station Officer of Kadrigate police station.
“The incident took place two days ago, but we came to know about it only yesterday after the video surfaced.”
He added that the vehicle had been parked by the victim’s grandson, and so far, no evidence of foul play has been found during the initial inquiry.
Police said no FIR has been registered in the case as the victim’s family has not lodged any complaint.
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