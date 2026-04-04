‘She cried for help’: Grandson’s Thar crushes 75-year-old woman in UP

Police said they are ascertaining the circumstances leading to the tragedy. (Express Photo)

In what appears to be a freak accident, a 75-year-old woman was crushed to death between a Mahindra Thar and a wall in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad.

Police said they are ascertaining the circumstances leading to the tragedy, which took place in the Kadrigate area on Thursday. Police said prima facie the vehicle, which was parked by the victim’s grandson, appears to have rolled backward.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the house.

In the CCTV footage, the victim is seen opening the gate of the house for the Thar to enter. After the vehicle is driven in, she begins to close the gate. At that moment, the vehicle suddenly starts rolling backward. The woman can be heard shouting as she gets trapped between the Thar and the boundary wall.