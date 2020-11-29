Farmers will never benefit from market, big players, says Akhilesh

Akhilesh Yadav

Hitting out at the Central government over the ongoing protests by farmers against three recent farm laws, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the BJP had promised to double the income of farmers, but its policies hit them the most. Expressing his support for the protests, he added, “If farmers are left to the market and the big players, then they will never benefit. The economy of the country will never be better unless farmers are not in better condition.”

Talking to reporters at the party office here, Akhilesh questioned the government’s claim that more than 10,000 MW electricity would be produced through solar energy by 2022. It can never be achieved, he added.

On a recent SIT report that found SP leader Azam Khan guilty in the Jal Nigam scam, said officers in the current government now say whatever it wants.

