Farmers begin 75-hour protest in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri, demand sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni

August 18, 2022 12:49:58 pm
Hundreds of farmers began a three-day dharna Thursday in Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh demanding the sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni among others.
The farmers holding the dharna under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM)—an umbrella organisation of farm unions—at Mandi Ground in Lakhimpur Kheri are also demanding the release of the four agriculturalists jailed in connection with the violence in October last year.
Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra is among the accused in the case filed after the violence which took place in the district’s Tikonia area during the protest against the now rescinded farm laws. As many as eight people, including four farmers, were killed when a convoy of vehicles, including one allegedly belonging to Ajay Mishra, ran over them on October 3, 2021. In the ensuing violence, two BJP workers, the driver of one of the vehicles, and a journalist were also killed.
“The dharna in Lakhimpur Kheri has began. Farmers from different parts of the state and country have arrived in Lakhimpur Kheri to take part. Our leader Rakesh Tikait will be reaching the spot soon,” said BKU (Tikait)’s district president Dilbagh Singh, who had filed an application with the state government seeking permission to hold the dharna.
Subscriber Only Stories
Rakesh Tikait had played a key role in the 13-month farmers’ protest against the Centre’s three farm laws last year.
Sources said most of the farmers who reached Lakhimpur Kheri are from Punjab and Haryana. The food stalls at the protest spot are mostly run by the farmers from those two states, they added.
Farmers claimed they are holding the dharna since despite their demands the government has not sacked Ajay Mishra so far. Moreover, despite promising them that no action will be taken against any farmers in the Tikonia case, the police arrested four of them. “We demand that those four farmers be released because they acted in self-defence as the assailants had come to kill them,” said a farm leader.
They are also demanding that the Yogi Adityanath-led state government must provide jobs to the family members of the victims and financial help to those injured in the Tikonia violence. They also want a law to guarantee Minimum Support Prime (MSP) for crops to protect the interest of farmers.
Farmers are holding the dharna, under tin shades and tents erected on the ground, even though the Lakhimpur Kheri district administration rejected their application seeking permission to hold the protest.
On Thursday morning, District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh and Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Suman also visited the ground to take stock of the situation. “Our main concern is the security of farmers coming from other states to take part in dharna,” said Singh.
When asked how the farmers are holding their dharna even though the administration denied permission to them, Singh said, “We will seek legal opinion on the matter to move further.”
The administration had rejected permission to the outfit to hold the dharna saying the venue selected by them is a public place and it will create a hindrance for people. Another reason for rejecting the permission was the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, said officials.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
1st ODI: India win toss, opt to field vs Zimbabwe
SKM begins 75-hour dharna, seeks sacking of MoS Ajay Mishra
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
11 films that reveal the secret to being happy in Mumbai
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Struggling KSRTC comes up with budget-friendly tour package with focus on Mahabharatha
Interstate drug peddler from Goa held in Hyderabad
Pune: KV student ‘kidnapped’ from outside school, found at railway station
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
How chewing shaped human evolution
Realme 9i 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip launched in India: Here’s what’s new
Catch some sleep on the go: Sleeping pod facility inaugurated at Chennai airport
‘Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan’: Hairstylist Amit Thakur
Anupam Kher lauds Kartik Aaryan, says he will be here for ‘a long time’
Daily passenger count on Mumbai AC train services crosses one lakh mark for the first time
Amitabh Bachchan reacts to son Abhishek Bachchan being called a better actor than him: ‘Aapko yeh cheez kharab lage…’
Greed and poor decision-making at the root of the Glazers-induced Manchester United crisis