Farmers begin 75-hour protest in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri, demand sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni

Hundreds of farmers began a three-day dharna Thursday in Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh demanding the sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni among others.

The farmers holding the dharna under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM)—an umbrella organisation of farm unions—at Mandi Ground in Lakhimpur Kheri are also demanding the release of the four agriculturalists jailed in connection with the violence in October last year.

Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra is among the accused in the case filed after the violence which took place in the district’s Tikonia area during the protest against the now rescinded farm laws. As many as eight people, including four farmers, were killed when a convoy of vehicles, including one allegedly belonging to Ajay Mishra, ran over them on October 3, 2021. In the ensuing violence, two BJP workers, the driver of one of the vehicles, and a journalist were also killed.

Lakhimpur Kheri Farmers Protest | Follow live updates

“The dharna in Lakhimpur Kheri has began. Farmers from different parts of the state and country have arrived in Lakhimpur Kheri to take part. Our leader Rakesh Tikait will be reaching the spot soon,” said BKU (Tikait)’s district president Dilbagh Singh, who had filed an application with the state government seeking permission to hold the dharna.

Rakesh Tikait had played a key role in the 13-month farmers’ protest against the Centre’s three farm laws last year.

Sources said most of the farmers who reached Lakhimpur Kheri are from Punjab and Haryana. The food stalls at the protest spot are mostly run by the farmers from those two states, they added.

Farmers claimed they are holding the dharna since despite their demands the government has not sacked Ajay Mishra so far. Moreover, despite promising them that no action will be taken against any farmers in the Tikonia case, the police arrested four of them. “We demand that those four farmers be released because they acted in self-defence as the assailants had come to kill them,” said a farm leader.

Advertisement

They are also demanding that the Yogi Adityanath-led state government must provide jobs to the family members of the victims and financial help to those injured in the Tikonia violence. They also want a law to guarantee Minimum Support Prime (MSP) for crops to protect the interest of farmers.

Also Read | Farmers from Punjab travel to Kheri for three-day protest

Farmers are holding the dharna, under tin shades and tents erected on the ground, even though the Lakhimpur Kheri district administration rejected their application seeking permission to hold the protest.

On Thursday morning, District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh and Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Suman also visited the ground to take stock of the situation. “Our main concern is the security of farmers coming from other states to take part in dharna,” said Singh.

Advertisement

When asked how the farmers are holding their dharna even though the administration denied permission to them, Singh said, “We will seek legal opinion on the matter to move further.”

The administration had rejected permission to the outfit to hold the dharna saying the venue selected by them is a public place and it will create a hindrance for people. Another reason for rejecting the permission was the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, said officials.