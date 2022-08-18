scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Farmers begin 75-hour protest in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri, demand sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni

Sources said most of the farmers who reached Lakhimpur Kheri are from Punjab and Haryana. The food stalls at the protest spot are mostly run by the farmers from those two states, they added.

Written by Manish Sahu | Lucknow |
August 18, 2022 12:49:58 pm
Farmers gather at the protest site in Lakhimpur Kheri. (Express Photo by Raakhi Jagga)

Hundreds of farmers began a three-day dharna Thursday in Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh demanding the sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni among others.

The farmers holding the dharna under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM)—an umbrella organisation of farm unions—at Mandi Ground in Lakhimpur Kheri are also demanding the release of the four agriculturalists jailed in connection with the violence in October last year.

Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra is among the accused in the case filed after the violence which took place in the district’s Tikonia area during the protest against the now rescinded farm laws. As many as eight people, including four farmers, were killed when a convoy of vehicles, including one allegedly belonging to Ajay Mishra, ran over them on October 3, 2021. In the ensuing violence, two BJP workers, the driver of one of the vehicles, and a journalist were also killed.

Lakhimpur Kheri Farmers Protest |Follow live updates

“The dharna in Lakhimpur Kheri has began. Farmers from different parts of the state and country have arrived in Lakhimpur Kheri to take part. Our leader Rakesh Tikait will be reaching the spot soon,” said BKU (Tikait)’s district president Dilbagh Singh, who had filed an application with the state government seeking permission to hold the dharna.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...Premium
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...Premium
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...

Rakesh Tikait had played a key role in the 13-month farmers’ protest against the Centre’s three farm laws last year.

Sources said most of the farmers who reached Lakhimpur Kheri are from Punjab and Haryana. The food stalls at the protest spot are mostly run by the farmers from those two states, they added.

Farmers claimed they are holding the dharna since despite their demands the government has not sacked Ajay Mishra so far. Moreover, despite promising them that no action will be taken against any farmers in the Tikonia case, the police arrested four of them. “We demand that those four farmers be released because they acted in self-defence as the assailants had come to kill them,” said a farm leader.

Advertisement

They are also demanding that the Yogi Adityanath-led state government must provide jobs to the family members of the victims and financial help to those injured in the Tikonia violence. They also want a law to guarantee Minimum Support Prime (MSP) for crops to protect the interest of farmers.

Also Read |Farmers from Punjab travel to Kheri for three-day protest

Farmers are holding the dharna, under tin shades and tents erected on the ground, even though the Lakhimpur Kheri district administration rejected their application seeking permission to hold the protest.

On Thursday morning, District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh and Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Suman also visited the ground to take stock of the situation. “Our main concern is the security of farmers coming from other states to take part in dharna,” said Singh.

Advertisement

When asked how the farmers are holding their dharna even though the administration denied permission to them, Singh said, “We will seek legal opinion on the matter to move further.”

More from Lucknow

The administration had rejected permission to the outfit to hold the dharna saying the venue selected by them is a public place and it will create a hindrance for people. Another reason for rejecting the permission was the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, said officials.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 12:49:58 pm

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

4

How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide

5

Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Explained: What to know about the West Nile virus in New York City
Explained: What to know about the West Nile virus in New York City
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
1st ODI: India win toss, opt to field vs Zimbabwe
Follow Live Updates

1st ODI: India win toss, opt to field vs Zimbabwe

SKM begins 75-hour dharna, seeks sacking of MoS Ajay Mishra
Lakhimpur Kheri

SKM begins 75-hour dharna, seeks sacking of MoS Ajay Mishra

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader
Rape complaint

HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader

TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'
'Freebie' debate

TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'

11 films that reveal the secret to being happy in Mumbai
The City in Cinema

11 films that reveal the secret to being happy in Mumbai

Weird, cool and edgy? These phones challenge conservative design schools in tech

Weird, cool and edgy? These phones challenge conservative design schools in tech

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts
Trending now

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement