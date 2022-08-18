Farmers Protest Live Updates: SKM to hold 75-hour dharna in Lakhimpur Kheri, demand sacking of MoS Ajay Teni

Farmers Protest, Lakhimpur Kheri Live Updates: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) — an umbrella organisation of farm unions — is set to launch a 75-hour dharna in Lakhimpur Kheri starting Thursday.
Their demands include the sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni and the release of four farmers jailed in connection with the violence that broke out in October last year in Tikonia area of the district during a protest against the agri farm laws. Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra is among the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheir case which claimed five lives.
The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) — leading the SKM — has claimed that around 5,000 people are expected to participate in the dharna which will be held in Mandi ground under Kotwali police station area in Lakhimpur Kheri district. However, Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh said the administration hasn’t given the outfit permission to hold the dharna.
Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh said the administration has denied the SKM permission to hold the dharna.
“The venue selected by the outfit to hold the dharna is a public place and it will create hindrance for several persons. Another reason for rejecting the permission is the pandemic. The permission was denied in public interest,” he added.
When contacted, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the local administration is taking the due course of action.
Bhartiya Kisan Union’s national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said that the dharna will be held in Mandi ground under Kotwali police station area in Lakhimpur Kheri district.
The 75-hour protest will start at 11 am and around 31 different farm unions from states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab will be participating in it, he added.
The SKM is protesting in support of its demands that included the sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni. His son Ashish Mishra is among the accused in the case which claimed five lives.
It is also demanding the release of four farmers jailed in connection with the violence that broke out in October last year in Tikonia area of the district during a protest against the agri farm laws.
