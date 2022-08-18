scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 18, 2022
Farmers Protest Live Updates: SKM to hold 75-hour dharna in Lakhimpur Kheri, demand sacking of MoS Ajay Teni

Farmers Protest, Lakhimpur Kheri Live Updates: The Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh said the administration hasn’t givenSamyukta Kisan Morcha permission to hold the dharna.

By: Express Web Desk | Lucknow |
Updated: August 18, 2022 9:03:25 am
Farmers stage a protest demanding justice in the October 3, 2021 violence case in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri district, at Patiala Railway station in Patiala on Wednesday. (PTI)

Farmers Protest, Lakhimpur Kheri Live Updates: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) — an umbrella organisation of farm unions — is set to launch a 75-hour dharna in Lakhimpur Kheri starting Thursday.

Their demands include the sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni and the release of four farmers jailed in connection with the violence that broke out in October last year in Tikonia area of the district during a protest against the agri farm laws. Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra is among the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheir case which claimed five lives.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) — leading the SKM —  has claimed that around 5,000 people are expected to participate in the dharna which will be held in Mandi ground under Kotwali police station area in Lakhimpur Kheri district. However, Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh said the administration hasn’t given the outfit permission to hold the dharna.

Farmers protest Live: Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hold 75-hour dharna in Lakhimpur Kheri, demands sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni; Follow latest updates here

09:03 (IST)18 Aug 2022
Lakhimpur Kheri DM says no permission to SKM for dharna

Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh said the administration has denied the SKM permission to hold the dharna.

“The venue selected by the outfit to hold the dharna is a public place and it will create hindrance for several persons. Another reason for rejecting the permission is the pandemic. The permission was denied in public interest,” he added.

When contacted, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the local administration is taking the due course of action.

09:02 (IST)18 Aug 2022
Farmers protest today: Where and when?

Bhartiya Kisan Union’s national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said that the dharna will be held in Mandi ground under Kotwali police station area in Lakhimpur Kheri district. 

The 75-hour protest will start at 11 am and around 31 different farm unions from states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab will be participating in it, he added.

08:52 (IST)18 Aug 2022
Farmers protest: What are the SKM's demands?

The SKM is protesting in support of its demands that included the sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni. His son Ashish Mishra is among the accused in the case which claimed five lives.

It is also demanding the release of four farmers jailed in connection with the violence that broke out in October last year in Tikonia area of the district during a protest against the agri farm laws. 

08:49 (IST)18 Aug 2022
Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hold 75-hour dharna in Lakhimpur Kheri

Good morning and welcome to our live blog.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) — an umbrella organisation of farm unions — is set to launch a 75-hour dharna in Lakhimpur Kheri starting Thursday.

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!

Hundreds of farmers from Punjab are travelling to Lakhimpur Kheri to participate in the protest. Joginder Singh Ugrahan, one of the members of SKM’s coordination committee said, “Over 2,000 farmers from our union went towards Lakhimpur Kheri in buses.”

What's the latest update on the Lakhimpur violence case?

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday reserved its order on a bail plea of Ashish Mishra after completing the hearing in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Ashish, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, is accused of running over farmers with an SUV during a farmers’ protest at Tikonia Crossing in Lakhimpur Kheri in October last.

Ashish has been lodged in jail since he surrendered in April.

On February 10, 2022, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court granted bail to Ashish. Following this, the victims’ relatives moved to the Supreme Court, seeking cancellation of the bail granted to Ashish.

On April 18, the Supreme Court cancelled the bail granted to Ashish and asked him to surrender within a week. The apex court also sent the matter back to the high court for reconsideration of whether Ashish should be given bail or not.

What happened in Lakhimpur Kheri on the day of violence?

Sparks that ignited Lakhimpur Kheri violence: MoS’s speech to car that ran over protesters

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 08:39:22 am