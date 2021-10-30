Farmers dying, Shah sharing stage with father of accused: Priyanka

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said at a time when farmers were dying waiting in queue for fertilisers, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was sharing dais with his junior minister Ajay Kumar Mishra, whose son is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri deaths case, at a BJP event in Lucknow.

Earlier in the day, she reached Lalitpur district by train and met the families of four farmers, who allegedly killed themselves or died waiting in line for fertilisers.

“While farmers are dying standing in queue for fertilisers in the Bundelkhand region, a father, whose son mowed down farmers by his jeep in Lakhimpur, is sharing dais with the Union Home Minister. The farmer is watching your arrogance,” she said.

Citing the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed on October 3, Priyanka alleged that the “torture by the government is at its peak”.

During her meeting with the Lalitpur families, Priyanka promised to take care of their loan and demanded an inquiry into “connivance between officers and politicians” that led to the death of the four Lalitpur farmers.

“You see it for yourself. From Lakhimpur to Bundelkhand, what is the situation of farmers? We have come here to meet them. It moves our heart but they are living this life daily,” Priyanka said, adding that farmers without electricity were being charged for power.

She said of the four farmers, two killed themselves while two others died waiting in queue for fertilizer for two-four days.

Jhansi Commissioner Ajay Shankar Pandey, however, said an inquiry had found that none of the four deaths was related to shortage of fertiliser.