Farmers on its mind, government gives free power, relief from stray cattle

For the fiscal year 2023-24, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has allocated Rs 62,658 crore in its annual budget, nearly 9 per cent of total allocations, for farmers’ welfare under various heads such as supporting their livelihood, increasing their savings, enhancing agricultural skills, protecting crops from stray cattle and developing infrastructure in rural areas.

The allocations for agriculture-related schemes are one of the main highlights of the budget ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

With a provision of Rs 1,500 crore, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna announced to give 100 per cent discount on electricity bills of private tubewell consumers, fulfilling the promise made by the BJP in its election manifesto – Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra — in 2022.

In the previous year’s budget, the discount on electricity bills for tubewells amounted to 50 per cent.

For areas near rivers, a budgetary allocation of Rs 2,803 crore has been made for flood control and drainage-related works. Another Rs 1,619 crore has been proposed for river improvement and anti-erosion projects.

A provision of Rs 900 crore has been made for supplying water to farmers through canals and government tubewells, Rs 502 crore for the construction of new government tubewells (NABARD funded) and Rs 100 crore for the reconstruction of 569 dysfunctional state tube-wells.

An allocation of Rs 5,332 crore has been made for main irrigation projects, Rs 2,220 crore for medium irrigation projects and Rs 34,00 crore for minor irrigation projects.

To give relief to farmers from stray cattle, the state government has made a provision of Rs 120 crore for the establishment of cow protection centres and Rs 750 crore for the maintenance of stray bovine. To solve the problem of abandoned cattle in the Bundelkhand region, five cow-shelter centres have been set up in each district, Khanna said, adding that to address the issue of stray bovines construction work of 171 centres against the target of 187 has been completed.

To provide agriculture education, the government has allocated Rs 20 crore for the Agritech Startup scheme in four agricultural universities. A provision of Rs 50 crore has been made for the establishment of Mahatma Buddha Agricultural and Technological University, Kushinagar, and Rs 35 crore for infrastructure works at agricultural universities at Kanpur, Ayodhya, Banda and Meerut.

For enhancing people’s farming skills, the government said 1,700 kisan pathshalas will be organised under the Million Farmers School programme.

Also, Rs 632 crore has been provided for the National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture scheme, Rs 113 crore for the National Mission on Natural Farming, Rs 1,950 crore for the supply of electricity to private tubewells for farmers at a subsidised rate, Rs 984 crore for the National Agriculture Development Scheme, Rs 753.70 crore for National Crop Insurance Scheme, Rs 55.60 crore for the implementation of National Millets Revival programme, Rs 102.81 crore for Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Kisan Samriddhi Yojana and Rs 100 crore for Atmanirbhar Krishak Samanvit Yojana.

To ramp up infrastructure development in rural areas, the government proposed Rs 3,473 crore for bridges and road-related work for agricultural marketing facilities, Rs 1,525 crore for roads in rural areas and Rs 250 crore for widening and strengthening/reconstruction of roads for agricultural marketing facilities in sugar mill areas.

The government also made a provision of Rs 20 crore for the Agriculture Accelerator Fund that to encourage agri-startups by young entrepreneurs in rural areas. It will aim at bringing innovative and affordable solutions for challenges faced by farmers and will also bring in modern technologies to transform agricultural practices, increase productivity and profitability, an official said.

Also, Rs 2,288 crore has been allotted for the construction of 6,65,473 individual toilets and plastic management in 330 blocks under the Swacch Bharal Mission (Rural) scheme. A provision of Rs 9,000 crore has been made under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural).

Why Farmers’ issues Matter

The stray cattle menace has been an issue among the farmers of Uttar Pradesh since the BJP came to power in the state. The Opposition parties had raised it strongly in the 2022 Assembly elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an election rally announced that a new policy will be introduced to tackle the stray cattle issue. With Lok Sabha elections due next year and UP being the most important state for the BJP as it had swept the elections here, the state government wants to signal to the farmers that it is committed to solving their problems.