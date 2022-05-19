scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Farmer sets himself on fire over ‘police inaction’; five cops suspended

Police said that Kishanpal, a resident of Dauri Rasoolpur village, was upset with police not registering an FIR against his relatives, who had allegedly set his crop on fire last month.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
May 19, 2022 8:09:59 pm
Following Kishanpal's death, police on Thursday registered an FIR against eight persons -- all relatives of the deceased -- for abetment to suicide.

A 45-year-old farmer, who had set himself on fire outside the office of Badaun Superintendent of Police on Wednesday afternoon, alleging police inaction, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Police said that Kishanpal, a resident of Dauri Rasoolpur village, was upset with police not registering an FIR against his relatives, who had allegedly set his crop on fire last month.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (Badaun) Dr Om Prakash Singh suspended five policemen – Station House Officer of Civil Lines police station Rajkumar Tiwari, Mandi Samiti outpost in-charge Rahul Pundir, then in-charge of the outpost Ashok Kumar, and two beat constables – for negligence.

An inquiry has also been ordered.

Following Kishanpal’s death, police on Thursday registered an FIR against eight persons — all relatives of the deceased — for abetment to suicide. “Seven of the eight accused have been arrested. Raids are being conducted to nab the absconding accused,” said Circle Officer (Badaun) Alok Mishra.

According to the police, Kishanpal’s crop was burnt on April 23 and he suspected the role of his cousins. A day later, Kishanpal had a scuffle with his cousins and cross complaints were registered at the Civil Lines police station.

After police did not book Kishanpal’s cousins for setting his crop on fire, h reached the SP’s office on Wednesday and set himself on fire. He was later moved to a Bareilly hospital, where he died on Thursday.

