Farmer Registry is crucial, link it with all agri schemes of govt: Yogi to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday instructed the officials that the Farmer Registry was extremely important for ensuring that farmers in the state receive the benefits of various government schemes in an easy, transparent, and timely manner.

During a review meeting attended by Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Chief Secretary SP Goyal, and other senior officials, the CM issued instructions that the Registry be linked with the government’s all agriculture schemes so that the registered farmers can receive benefits in wheat procurement, purchase of pulses and oilseeds, and access to seeds, fertilisers, crop protection chemicals and agricultural equipment among others.

The Chief Minister directed that the Registry’s process be completed quickly across all districts in a campaign mode and that special camps be organised in every gram panchayat to immediately resolve farmers’ issues related to registration. For this, officials from the Department of Agriculture, Revenue, and others should work in coordination, he added.

He said, “All farmers in UP, regardless of whether their landholdings are small or large, should be encouraged to register so they can avail maximum benefits from government schemes.”

A large-scale public awareness campaign be conducted so that every eligible farmer becomes part of this process and receives the full benefits of the schemes, he further said.

Earlier in the day, at the inauguration of a newly built milk chilling centre in Azamgarh, the CM said that earlier people from the area were not even given rooms in hotels or dharamshalas. “But today, the situation has completely changed and now people are welcomed instead of being stopped,” he claimed.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, the CM said the Opposition party limited development to Saifai and ignored Azamgarh despite securing several electoral victories from there.

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The Congress, SP and the BSP never prioritised development in Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, and Jaunpur, he alleged.

Before 2017, there were illegal slaughterhouses, but now over 7700 cow shelters are operational and protection for 15 lakh cattle has been ensured, Adityanath said.