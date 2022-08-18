LakhimpurFarm unions to launch protest to demand MoS Ajay Mishra’s sacking

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) – an umbrella organisation of farm unions – would launch a 75-hour dharna in Lakhimpur Kheri starting Thursday in support of its demands that include the sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni and the release of four farmers jailed in connection with the violence that broke out in October last year in Tikonia area of the district during a protest against the agri farm laws.

On October 3, 2021, a convoy of three SUVs including a Thar owned by Ajay Mishra allegedly ran over a group of protesting farmers in Tikonia in Lakhimpur Kheri. Four farmers and a journalist were killed and several others got injured. In the violence that followed, two BJP workers and the driver of the Thar vehicle were killed. The SIT formed to investigate the case, booked 14 persons including Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra for the killing of farmers and the journalist. Four farmers were arrested in the killing of two BJP workers andThar driver.

SKM claimed that the protest will be led by Bhartiya Kisan Union’s national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait and that the dharna will be held in Mandi ground under Kotwali police station area in Lakhimpur Kheri district. Tikait had played a key role in the 13-month farmers’ protest against the Centre’s three farm laws last year.

However, Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh said the administration has denied the outfit the permission to hold the dharna. “The venue selected by the outfit to hold the dharna is a public place and it will create hindrance for several persons. Another reason for rejecting the permission is the pandemic. The permission was denied in public interest,” he added. When contacted, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the local administration is taking the due course of action.

“We are holding the dharna because despite our demands, the government did not sack Ajay Mishra. Moreover, despite promising us that no action will be taken against any farmers in the Tikonia case, the police arrested four farmers and sent them to jail. We demand that those four farmers be released because they acted in self-defense as the assailants had come to kill them,” said BKU (Tikait)’s district president Dilbagh Singh. He added that the outfit has also demanded that the Yogi Adityanath-led state government provide government jobs to family members of the victims.

“Around two months back, the SKM had held a meeting held in Delhi and decided to organise a dharna in Lakhimpur Kheri in support of various demands that include a law to guarantee Minimum Support Prime (MSP) for crops to protect the interest of farmers,” he added.

He said the 75-hour protest will start at 11am and around 31 different farm unions from states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab will be participating in it.

“The protest will end on August 21. Around 5,000 farmers are expected to take part in the dharna which will be held under the guidance of Rakesh Tikait. We have sought permission from the district administration to hold a protest but the matter is still pending,” said Dilbagh Singh, who is also a witness in the Tikonia violence case.

Meanwhile, hundreds of farmers from Punjab are travelling to Lakhimpur Kheri district i to participate in the protest.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of BKU Ugrahan and one of the members of SKM’s coordination committee said, “Over 2,000 farmers from our union went towards Lakhimpur Kheri in buses. All the unions started from different locations in Punjab but we all gathered at Kundli border in the outskirts of Delhi , so as to go together.”