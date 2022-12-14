scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Family alleges torture after man dies in Kanpur police custody, 5 cops and doctor booked

The victim, identified as Balwant Singh from Kanpur Dehat, was picked up for questioning in a robbery case in which unidentified assailants robbed another businessman Chandra Bhan Singh of Rs 4.5 lakh in the Shivli area on December 6.

The Kanpur Dehat police in Uttar Pradesh have booked five policemen and a doctor in connection with the death of a 27-year-old businessman allegedly in police custody Tuesday morning.

Kanpur Dehat Superintendent of Police Suniti suspended 11 police personnel, including station officers of two police stations, on charges of negligence after the family of the victim alleged he was tortured by the police. District Magistrate, Kanpur Dehat, Neha Jain, ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death and SP Suniti formed a special investigation team. No one has been arrested in the case so far.

The victim, identified as Balwant Singh from Kanpur Dehat, was picked up for questioning in a robbery case in which unidentified assailants robbed another businessman Chandra Bhan Singh of Rs 4.5 lakh in the Shivli area of the district on December 6, said the police.

Balwant’s uncle Angad Singh alleged the police took away his nephew when he was returning home from the market with his friend Guddu. Angad Singh, incidentally, is the cousin of Chandra Bhan.

Angad said Guddu rushed home and informed the family that the police had picked up Balwant. The family rushed to the Rania police station but the police did not allow them to meet Balwant and they had to return home. Angad claimed he had seen policemen brutally thrashing Balwant inside the station.

When the family came to know about Balwant’s death, they protested at the postmortem site and demanded action against the policemen involved in the alleged murder.

“When Balwant died at the police station, the police took the body to the hospital. One doctor at the hospital admitted this and the police tried to make it look like Balwant died during treatment at the hospital,” said a relative of the deceased.

The police, however, said Balwant complained of chest pain during questioning and he was rushed to the hospital where he died.

The First Information Report (FIR) lodged at the Rania police station booked the SHOs of Shivli and Rania police station, Rajesh Kumar Singh and Shiv Prakash Singh, respectively. The police have not identified the district hospital doctor booked in the case.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 02:13:11 pm
