Family claims blackmail after Shamli trader dies by suicide, cops suspect ‘honey trap’, FIR lodged

According to police, the family lodged a complaint on Thursday stating that they found Bilal’s body in a field on April 14.

The family of a 27-year-old trader, who died allegedly by suicide in Shamli district, has approached the police claiming that the victim was blackmailed with morphed obscene images, which, they said drove him to take the extreme step, officers said, adding police suspect “honey trap” and a case has been registered based on the complaint against unidentified persons.

According to police, the family lodged a complaint on Thursday stating that they found Bilal’s body in a field on April 14. They carried out the last rites without informing the police and suspect he died after consuming a poisonous substance.

Superintendent of Police, Shamli, Narendra Pratap Singh said Bilal’s family approached them after accessing his mobile phone and discovering threatening messages, along with repeated calls demanding money. An FIR has been registered at Kandhla police station on a complaint filed by Bilal’s brother, Sohail, and the matter is under investigation, Singh said.