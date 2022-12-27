Families of 51 journalists who died of Covid get Rs 10 lakh each from CM Yogi

Saluting the “sense of duty” and the “social contribution” of journalists, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday handed over cheques of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of 51 journalists who died due to Covid-19 during the pandemic.

In a programme organised at the chief minister’s official residence on the occasion of Good Governance Day, Adityanath reiterated his government’s resolve to provide “necessary help to the families of the journalists who died during the pandemic”.

“The manner in which the journalists made the society aware and revealed the shortcomings of the system with a positive spirit, despite the adverse circumstances of the Covid-19 period, was commendable,” he said.

The state government has provided a total assistance of Rs 5.3 crore to the families of 53 journalists who died during the pandemic. In July last year, families of another 50 journalists were provided Rs 10 lakh each, according to a government release.

During the programme, the CM said “103 accredited journalists in the state died untimely due to corona infection. The state government stands with every family in this hour of grief. Today, every family is being given assistance of Rs 10 lakh as a support. Apart from this, pension will be provided to destitute women as per rules whereas aid will also be provided to destitute children under Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana and PM Care Yojana.”

“Even if the paths followed by journalists and the government were different, their goal was the same,” he added.

Talking about the government’s plans to provide good residential facilities at an affordable price to journalists, Adityanath said, “A model is being worked on in Gorakhpur. If it is successful, then very soon a residential scheme will be brought for the journalists of all the cities and metros of the state.”