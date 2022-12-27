scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Families of 51 journalists who died of Covid get Rs 10 lakh each from CM Yogi

In a programme organised at the chief minister’s official residence on the occasion of Good Governance Day, Adityanath reiterated his government's resolve to provide “necessary help to the families of the journalists who died during the pandemic”.

The state government has provided a total assistance of Rs 5.3 crore to the families of 53 journalists who died during the pandemic. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Saluting the “sense of duty” and the “social contribution” of journalists, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday handed over cheques of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of 51 journalists who died due to Covid-19 during the pandemic.

In a programme organised at the chief minister’s official residence on the occasion of Good Governance Day, Adityanath reiterated his government’s resolve to provide “necessary help to the families of the journalists who died during the pandemic”.

“The manner in which the journalists made the society aware and revealed the shortcomings of the system with a positive spirit, despite the adverse circumstances of the Covid-19 period, was commendable,” he said.

The state government has provided a total assistance of Rs 5.3 crore to the families of 53 journalists who died during the pandemic. In July last year, families of another 50 journalists were provided Rs 10 lakh each, according to a government release.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Testing Time
Delhi Confidential: Testing Time
UPSC Key- December 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Explosive Cyclogenesis’...
UPSC Key- December 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Explosive Cyclogenesis’...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...

During the programme, the CM said “103 accredited journalists in the state died untimely due to corona infection. The state government stands with every family in this hour of grief. Today, every family is being given assistance of Rs 10 lakh as a support. Apart from this, pension will be provided to destitute women as per rules whereas aid will also be provided to destitute children under Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana and PM Care Yojana.”

“Even if the paths followed by journalists and the government were different, their goal was the same,” he added.

More from Lucknow

Talking about the government’s plans to provide good residential facilities at an affordable price to journalists, Adityanath said, “A model is being worked on in Gorakhpur. If it is successful, then very soon a residential scheme will be brought for the journalists of all the cities and metros of the state.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-12-2022 at 05:09:24 am
Next Story

Akurdi railway station to get PCMC’s first food court

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close