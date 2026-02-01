False road accident settlement claims: UP Police suspend 13 police officers, order further investigation

UP Police sources said serious lapses and misconduct were found on the part of the investigating officers in these attempted cases to unlawfully obtain compensation from insurance companies. (Representative Image)

The Uttar Pradesh Police suspended 13 officers Friday after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) found irregularities in investigations related to road accident cases in which claims had been filed with insurance companies across three districts of the state.

Amit Pathak, Inspector General of the Devipatan Range, also ordered further investigations into 13 such cases. Meanwhile, proceedings against three other police officers are currently underway.

Pathak has also asked the police department to review all accident cases registered in the Devipatan Range, which comprises the four districts of Balrampur, Gonda, Shravasti, and Bahraich.

The SIT, formed last year, investigated 20 cases registered at various police stations across the Gonda, Bahraich, and Shravasti districts of Uttar Pradesh. All these cases involved fatal accidents in which the victims lost their lives.