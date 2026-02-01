False road accident settlement claims: UP Police suspend 13 police officers, order further investigation

During a UP Police SIT inquiry, irregularities were detected in nine road accident cases in Bahraich and two cases each in Gonda and Shravasti.

Written by: Manish Sahu
3 min readLucknowFeb 1, 2026 04:46 PM IST
UP Police sources said serious lapses and misconduct were found on the part of the investigating officers in these attempted cases to unlawfully obtain compensation from insurance companies.
The Uttar Pradesh Police suspended 13 officers Friday after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) found irregularities in investigations related to road accident cases in which claims had been filed with insurance companies across three districts of the state.

Amit Pathak, Inspector General of the Devipatan Range, also ordered further investigations into 13 such cases. Meanwhile, proceedings against three other police officers are currently underway.

Pathak has also asked the police department to review all accident cases registered in the Devipatan Range, which comprises the four districts of Balrampur, Gonda, Shravasti, and Bahraich.

The SIT, formed last year, investigated 20 cases registered at various police stations across the Gonda, Bahraich, and Shravasti districts of Uttar Pradesh. All these cases involved fatal accidents in which the victims lost their lives.

The cases were flagged after a representative of insurance companies submitted a list that raised suspicions of foul play. The representative alleged that, in several instances, details of the vehicles and drivers involved in the accidents were deliberately altered to claim financial benefits from insurance companies.

According to a police officer, as per established rules, when a person dies in a road accident, compensation is paid to the deceased’s family by the insurance company. However, in cases where the vehicle is uninsured, or the driver does not have a valid driving licence, the liability to pay compensation rests with the vehicle owner or the driver.

During the SIT inquiry, irregularities were detected in nine cases in Bahraich, two in Gonda, and two in Shravasti. The remaining seven cases were found to be genuine, with no evidence of wrongdoing.

The police said that in 13 cases where foul play was detected, four involved the replacement of vehicles originally involved in the accidents, while in eight cases, the drivers’ details were changed during the course of the investigation. In one case, the inquiry revealed that the victim’s vehicle had collided with a stray dog, but the investigation falsely recorded it as an accident involving a motorcycle.

Police officers said the investigation revealed that the actual vehicles involved in the accidents were replaced with insured ones, and that, in cases where the drivers did not have valid driving licences, investigation records were manipulated to show the accidents were caused by other drivers with valid licences.

After the police filed charge sheets in these cases, the documents were forwarded to insurance companies to process compensation payments to the victims’ families. Before processing the claims, the insurance companies conducted preliminary inquiries that allegedly included speaking with residents and gathering information through other means.

After detecting suspected irregularities in several cases, the companies submitted applications to senior police officers to verify the claims. Subsequently, an SIT was formed last year to conduct a detailed probe.

UP Police sources said serious lapses and misconduct were found on the part of the investigating officers in these attempted cases to unlawfully obtain compensation from insurance companies.

