Fake Rs 20 coins worth Rs 70 crore circulated in market, gang busted in UP

Saharanpur Police has arrested five members of an alleged counterfeit coin syndicate that manufactured and circulated fake Rs 20 coins worth more than Rs 70 crore in the market.

The accused were caught in the Titawa area of Saharanpur on Sunday while allegedly transporting machinery to set up a new unit in the district. Police said the gang allegedly operated across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Bihar.

“It claimed to have the capacity to produce 10,000 to 12,000 counterfeit coins a day using the machines. These coins were then circulated through liquor shops, toll plazas and grocery stores on a commission basis, with liquor shops reportedly being the gang’s primary market,” said Saharanpur SSP Abhinandan.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Police claimed to have recovered 6,400 counterfeit Rs 20 coins, with a face value of Rs 1.28 lakh, semi-finished coins estimated to be worth around Rs 5 lakh, and six coin-making machines.

Among the five arrested is the alleged kingpin, Upkar Luthra alias Abhay Pratap Singh. Police said Luthra, in his 50s, is a former goldsmith from Mohali, and has been involved in the counterfeit coin trade since 2001. He was arrested by Delhi Police in 2017 after a Rs 1 lakh reward was announced for information leading to his capture.

Police recovered 6,400 counterfeit Rs 20 coins, with a face value of Rs 1.28 lakh, semi-finished coins estimated to be worth around Rs 5 lakh. (Image: @saharanpurpol) Police recovered 6,400 counterfeit Rs 20 coins, with a face value of Rs 1.28 lakh, semi-finished coins estimated to be worth around Rs 5 lakh. (Image: @saharanpurpol)

The other four are Himanshu alias Gullu of Saharanpur; Kuldeep of Muzaffarnagar; Anurag Pal alias Lankesh of Bhadohi; and Santosh Chaurasia alias Janardan of Bihar. They are aged between 30 and 40.

The arrests come days after counterfeit currency worth Rs 17.29 crore was recovered from the currency chest of a nationalised bank in the district. The recovery is being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has arrested one person so far.

The operation

Story continues below this ad

A police officer said the gang had earlier operated a counterfeit coin manufacturing unit in Haryana and was now planning to shift its operations to Saharanpur. The machines seemed to have been used previously.

Police said the eight members had been assigned different roles within the network. While some were responsible for arranging machinery and overseeing production, others supplied the finished coins to agents and handled their circulation in the market. This was done to ensure the entire network did not come to light if any one member was arrested.

Police said Upkar met Himanshu alias Gullu in Tihar Jail, and that their meeting eventually laid the foundation for the network. Other members allegedly joined the network later after meeting the two in different jails, police said.

According to police, the accused claimed each counterfeit coin cost around Rs 5 to Rs 6 to manufacture, after which the gang supplied the coins to agents for Rs 12 to Rs 15 apiece.

Story continues below this ad

Asked how it was confirmed that the accused had circulated fake coins worth more than Rs 70 crore in the market so far, Superintendent of Police Vyom Bindal said it was an estimated figure.

The fake coins. (Express) The fake coins. (Express)

The probe ahead

Police are investigating where the machines were purchased and where the gang had planned to establish the unit in Saharanpur. Police are also tracing the gang’s supply network with the help of eight mobile phones, seven account registers and other documents recovered during the operation.

The seizures also included five iron dies (tools) used to manufacture the counterfeit coins; 39 unmarked dies; 20 marked dies; a die-polishing machine; two grinding stones; five hammers; an iron-cutting saw; and an electronic weighing scale.

Story continues below this ad

Investigation is focused on determining how long the gang had been operating and how many consignments of counterfeit coins it had circulated in the market.