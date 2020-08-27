Fake NCERT books: Police to seek NBW against expelled BJP leader, his nephew

Police have arrested four of the six men booked in the case which came to light on August 21 when printing presses of Sanjeev Gupta and his nephew Sachin Gupta were raided and books worth Rs 60 crore seized.

THE Meerut police will soon move court seeking a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against fugitive expelled BJP leader and his nephew for allegedly illegally printing NCERT books here and Amroha.

Police have arrested four of the six men booked in the case which came to light on August 21 when printing presses of Sanjeev Gupta and his nephew Sachin Gupta were raided and books worth Rs 60 crore seized. According to police, Sanjeev and Sachin were not authorised to print books. A day after the raids, the BJP removed Sanjeev from the vice-president’s post of its Meerut unit and expelled him from the party.

“The books were meant to be sent Uttarakhand, Dehi and other parts of the state but could not be transported because of the lockdown since March. We are conducting searches at various hideouts to arrest the Guptas. Once we get the NBW, we will further intensify our search and announce a reward for clues if they continue to evade police for long,” Anand Prakash Mishra , in-charge of Transport Nagar police station, told The Indian Express.

Tax authorities have served notices to the duo for alleged tax evasion while the Meerut Development Authority (MDA) has raised questions over the legality of the plots where the warehouses and presses stood. “There are a number of discrepancies in the payment of SGST (State Goods and Services Tax) and CGST. This is why we have served a notice to them. We have also sought details of the total state and central tax paid from July 2017 to 2020 during which fake NCERT books worth Rs 120 crore were published,” said Shashi Bhushan Singh, Additional Commissioner, SGST.

With BJP facing Opposition flak, party’s state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal directed top party leaders to expel people with tainted backgrounds and asked the Meerut SSP to go full throttle against all such elements. “We will not allow such elements in our party. We have expelled Sanjeev Gupta the moment his name surfaced in the illegal publishing business,” Gajendra Sharma, BJP’s media-in-charge ,Meerut Mahanagar, said.

Opposition leaders have accused the Yogi Adityanath government of patronising tainted leaders and demanded immediate arrest of Sanjeev Gupta. The Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal have protested in Meerut for the arrest of the BJP leader while the Congress has sought a CBI probe.

