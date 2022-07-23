Fake Documents: Mukhtar Ansari’s bail plea rejected

July 23, 2022 1:57:30 am
The Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail application of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in a case related to fake documents allegedly used for registration of an ambulance. The ambulance was allegedly used by Ansari to travel to a court from Ropar jail in Punjab.
The case was registered last year in Barabanki district. Ansari filed a bail application in the High Court after the same was rejected by the MP/MLA court in December last year.
Rejecting the bail application, Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh on Tuesday observed, “The long criminal history of the accused-applicant of most heinous offences and looking at the facts of the case that the ambulance was allegedly being used to carry his men armed with weapons for his protection, this court finds that there is no ground to enlarge the accused-applicant on bail.”
