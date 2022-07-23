scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Fake Documents: Mukhtar Ansari’s bail plea rejected

Mukhtar Ansari filed a bail application in the High Court after the same was rejected by the MP/MLA court in December last year.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
July 23, 2022 1:57:30 am
The case was registered last year in Barabanki district. (File Photo)

The Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail application of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in a case related to fake documents allegedly used for registration of an ambulance. The ambulance was allegedly used by Ansari to travel to a court from Ropar jail in Punjab.

The case was registered last year in Barabanki district. Ansari filed a bail application in the High Court after the same was rejected by the MP/MLA court in December last year.

More from Lucknow

Rejecting the bail application, Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh on Tuesday observed, “The long criminal history of the accused-applicant of most heinous offences and looking at the facts of the case that the ambulance was allegedly being used to carry his men armed with weapons for his protection, this court finds that there is no ground to enlarge the accused-applicant on bail.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...Premium
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...
Welcome, Madam PresidentPremium
Welcome, Madam President
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...Premium
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

1st ODI: India set 309-run target for Windies
LIVE UPDATES

1st ODI: India set 309-run target for Windies

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong: Do not take TMC for granted'
INTERVIEW

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong: Do not take TMC for granted'

Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Menaka Guruswamy writes: Welcome, Madam President

Premium
Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son

Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son

RRR is a potboiler, not a history lesson
Opinion

RRR is a potboiler, not a history lesson

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’

Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

Premium
In Assam, half of Opp breaks ranks to vote for Murmu

In Assam, half of Opp breaks ranks to vote for Murmu

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?
Explained

Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement