Monday, July 25, 2022

Fake birth certificate case of son: SC dismisses plea of SP leader Azam Khan

Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam Khan were sent to jail in a criminal case registered against them

July 25, 2022 2:38:31 pm
Samajwadi Party MLAs Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan leave after casting their votes for the election of the President, at UP Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow, July 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

The Supreme Court on Monday junked a plea filed by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court refusing to quash the charge sheet in the fake birth certificate case of his son.

A bench comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and Vikram Nath said it does not find any reason to interfere with the order of the high court.

Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam Khan were sent to jail in a criminal case registered against them, alleging that Abdullah Khan got two fake birth certificates issued through fraudulent means from two different places.

In an FIR lodged by BJP leader Akash Saxena at the Ganj police station in Rampur on January 3, 2019, it was alleged that Azam Khan and his wife helped their son obtain two fake date of birth certificates, one from Lucknow and another from Rampur.

