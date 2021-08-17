Faith is personal but for nation, duty becomes our religion: CM Yogi

During his Independence Day speech on Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that while our faith could be personal and our method of worship specific, but when it comes to the nation, “our duty becomes our religion”.

“Humari aastha vyaktigat ho sakti hai, humari apni puja padatthi vishishta ho sakti hai… Lekin jab hum rashtra ke prapeskha mein sochte hain, toh humara kartavya hi humara dharma hota hai” (While our faith can be personal and our method of worship specific, but when we think in terms of the nation, our duty becomes our religion),” Adityanath said.

After hoisting the Tricolour in Lucknow, Adityanath recalled the contribution of Uttar Pradesh in the country’s freedom struggle, from Jhansi to Ballia, Chauri Chaura to Kakori, and said that as the country progresses into the 75th year of Independence, there are expectations from the state, which has the highest population in the country.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, the Chief Minister said that if all work towards fulfilling their own duties, then it would not take time to fulfil the thought of “Ek Swaccha, Swastha, Samridha, Ek Naya Bharat Aur Ek Shreshtha Bharat”.

He also said that there has not been a single incident of a riot during his reign and claimed that UP has emerged as a role model for law and order in the country. He also praised his government for Covid management and vaccination.