We failed to connect…have to double efforts: Priyanka

After her party’s rout in the recent Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday exhorted party leaders to focus on the coming municipal elections in the state and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She also told them to admit that the party failed to connect with people “despite all the hard work”.

“We lost badly despite giving our heart and soul to campaigning, and we cannot run from this truth… But this is not the time to lose hope… We have brought changes but are failing to connect with people… This is where we are lacking… Janta se jurav nirantar honi chahiye (there has to be constant connection with people),” Priyanka told party leaders, promising to do a “complete evaluation” of the party’s defeat.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

“We will evaluate everyone’s contribution – who worked and who did not. Aapne khud ka bhi mulyankan karwaongi (will also get my contribution evaluated),” the Congress leader, who was the face of the party in the poll, added. With many leaders quitting the party, Priyanka said, “While those who were upset have left, those who remain in the party are fighters… Aap hile nahi, aap chorr kar nahi gaye. Kitni bhi mushkil paristhitiyan thi, aap party ki vichar-dhara ke saath khade rahe” (You did not leave and despite difficult situations, you all stood with the party’s ideology).”

The BJP has been able to take its ideology to each and every household of the country, but the Congress has not been able to do the same despite being the party of Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Sardar Patel and Dr Ambedkar who fought for the country’s independence, she said.

Priyanka praised former state unit chief Ajay Lallu and the party’s two MLAs, “who won despite all odds”. “You are the strongest party workers in the country… We cannot be afraid, we will have to correct our mistakes and double our hard work,” she added.

Priyanka will be camping in Lucknow on Thursday and will meet former MPs, MLAs, front organisation leaders, and district presidents.