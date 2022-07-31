scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Fact-finding report raises questions over Rampur cops’ 2021 ‘shootout’ FIR

The state government had tasked DIG Mathur with conducting the inquiry on a complaint filed by Sanjeev Kumar Gupta (48), the contractor and one of the accused. Gupta had alleged that the cops involved had concocted a false story of exchange of fire and booked them on charges of liquor smuggling just to extort money.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
July 31, 2022 2:58:29 am
Shogun Gautam, who is presently posted in the Vigilance Department, was then Rampur Superintendent of Police (SP). (Representational)

A fact-finding inquiry by the Moradabad range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) has raised questions over the veracity of an alleged shootout with police in Rampur wherein five persons, including a local contractor, were arrested with large amounts of illicit liquor last year.

A further investigation has been ordered after it was found in the report of the fact-finding inquiry conducted by DIG Shalabh Mathur that the earlier probe into the case was not conducted properly and due procedure was not followed. Besides, the DIG has also recommended “suitable action” against policemen involved in the arrest of the five persons named as accused in the case.

The state government had tasked DIG Mathur with conducting the inquiry on a complaint filed by Sanjeev Kumar Gupta (48), the contractor and one of the accused. Gupta had alleged that the cops involved had concocted a false story of exchange of fire and booked them on charges of liquor smuggling just to extort money.

Shogun Gautam, who is presently posted in the Vigilance Department, was then Rampur Superintendent of Police (SP).

Gupta had claimed that the policemen detained him for two days before showing his arrest in the alleged shootout. Three cases of attempt to murder and under the Arms Act and the Excise Act were lodged in the episode at the Milak police station in Rampur.

Now, the further probe in the case is being conducted by Rampur Circle Officer Omkar Nath Sharma. “The police had filed chargesheet against accused in two cases of attempt to murder and arms. The police have so far not filed chargesheet in the liquor case. Further investigation of the case is being conducted on the direction of Additional Director General, Bareilly zone,” said Sharma. Shalabh Mathur declined to share details of the fact-finding report.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sanjeev Gupta said the alleged incident was of April 6, 2021, when Rampur police arrested him and four others in a case of liquor smuggling after an alleged shootout. They were sent to jail thereafter, he added.

“I remained in jail for 20 days. After getting bail, I filed a complaint with the government that the cops framed me after I refused to pay them more extortion money. The policemen had extorted Rs 10 lakh from me and were demanding more,” he said.

“When I refused to pay them more, a police team came to my house on April 4 evening and took me along. After keeping me in illegal custody for two days, they showed my arrest along with four others. They claimed to have arrested the five, including me, after a shootout that never took place,” said Gupta.

