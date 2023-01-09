Facing NBW in 2014 case, ex-MLA may be produced in Baghpat court

Days after Haji Yaqub Quereshi and his son were arrested allegedly in connection with a Gangster’s Act case in Meerut, police said the former Uttar Pradesh minister may be produced in a Baghpat court which had issued a non-bailable warrant against him for allegedly making objectionable statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014.

SP, Baghpat, Neeraj Jadaun said, “Querishi is not wanted by the Baghpat police but if we get an order to this effect for a pending case (2014 case) in the local court we are bound to comply with it. The B warrant states that the court may order the prison in charge to produce such a person before the court for giving evidence.”

According to reports, the 63-year-old BSP leader had made objectionable remarks against Modi during an election meeting held in the district on March 9, 2014. The meeting was to garner votes for the then BSP candidate from Baghpat Prashant Chaudhary.