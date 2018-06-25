‘Eyewitness’ in inter-faith couple harassment case claims abduction

Mohammad Anas Siddiqui and Tanvi Seth. Mohammad Anas Siddiqui and Tanvi Seth.

Kuldeep Singh, the man who backed a Lucknow passport office official against charges of harassment, has claimed that he escaped abduction on Saturday.

In a complaint to the Jankipuram police of Lucknow, Kuldeep Singh claimed he had been kidnapped by three persons. He was allegedly taken to the India-Nepal border in Lakhimpur Kheri from where he managed to escape and report the incident. Police said a case has been registered.

“At around 7.30 pm Saturday Kuldeep came to the Sansarpur police outpost in the Mailani police station area of Lakhimpur Kheri. He told police that he was in Jankipuram area when three people held him at gunpoint and forced him into their SUV,” said Abhishek Pratap, Gola circle officer (CO) in Lakhimpur Kheri. “He further claimed that he was sedated. Later, he said he recovered and saw that vehicle was parked and that his captors were outside at some distance. He claims to have taken advantage of this and ran away.”

“He claims to have approached a medical store and with the clerk’s help reached the local police station. We informed the Lucknow police who took him with them the next day,” CO said.

‘Not sure if cases are related’

“An FIR was registered on the complaint of Kuldeep under relevant the sections of the IPC against three unidentified people,” said Aliganj CO Deepak Singh. “Kuldeep told us that the kidnappers may have kidnapped him by mistake as he had no enemies. He is not sure if this was related to the passport office harassment case.”

Kuldeep Singh had claimed to have witnessed the exchange between Tanvi Seth and husband Mohammad Anas Siddiqui and Vikas Mishra at the Lucknow passport office last week. While the couple claimed Mishra had harassed them, Singh later told The Indian Express that the official had not misbehaved with them. Despite several attempts, Kuldeep could not be reached for comment on his alleged abduction.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App