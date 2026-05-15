Eyes on 2027 UP Assembly polls: Yogi in Delhi amid talks of wider Cabinet reshuffle

Four days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath carried out the much-delayed expansion of his Council of Ministers, suspense continues over the allocation of portfolios to the six newly inducted ministers and the two who were promoted.
On Thursday, Chief Minister Adityanath met senior party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, followed by his meeting with BJP national president Nitin Nabin.
According to a post by the Office of the Home Minister, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister met Shah in New Delhi. In a separate post on X, Adityanath said, “Today, I paid a courtesy visit to the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Heartfelt thanks to you for sparing your valuable time.”
The back-to-back meetings in New Delhi intensified speculation of a wider reshuffle in the BJP government in the state, which will go to polls next year.
Sources in the party said that the issue was not about allocating portfolios to the six new ministers, but changes in the existing portfolios. This was CM’s first visit to Delhi after the Cabinet expansion.
Sources in the party and government said the delay in allocating portfolios was not merely procedural, but linked to a broader exercise involving possible changes in the allocation of departments among the existing ministers as well, particularly ministries that are considered public-centric.
The recent expansion has increased the strength of the Adityanath government to 60 ministers, including 23 Cabinet ministers, 16 Ministers of State (Independent charge), and 21 Ministers of State. Among the six newly inducted ministers, two – Bhupendra Chaudhary and Manoj Pandey – are of Cabinet rank, while four are Ministers of State – Ajeet Pal, Somendra Tomar, Krishna Paswan, and Surendra Diler. Two ministers were elevated from the MoS rank to the MoS with Independent Charge rank.
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According to sources, discussions during Adityanath’s visit to Delhi included both organisational coordination and governance-related preparations for the next year’s Assembly elections, amid indications that the party leadership wants tighter coordination between the government and the organisation in Uttar Pradesh.
“The party does not want to take chances in the 2027 Assembly polls, and preparations have already begun at both the organisational and governance levels,” a senior BJP functionary said, pointing to the ongoing organisational review meetings within the party.
Sources said some ministries with direct public interface could witness changes in leadership or redistribution of responsibilities to sharpen governance outreach before the elections.
At present, Chief Minister Adityanath holds more than 35 portfolios, including Home, Personnel, Vigilance, Housing and Urban Planning, Revenue, Information, Civil Aviation, and Public Works Department, among others.
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Sources indicated that some of the departments currently with the chief minister may also be reallocated as part of the exercise to ease administrative load and strengthen political management in the election run-up.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
Authoritativeness Maulshree’s work is characterized by depth and historical context. Her coverage of high-stakes state elections and landmark judicial rulings has established her as an authoritative voice on the intersection of law and politics in Northern India. She is frequently recognized for her ability to gain access to primary sources and for her nuanced understanding of the socio-economic factors that drive the world's most populous sub-national entity.
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