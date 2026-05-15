Eyes on 2027 UP Assembly polls: Yogi in Delhi amid talks of wider Cabinet reshuffle

Four days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath carried out the much-delayed expansion of his Council of Ministers, suspense continues over the allocation of portfolios to the six newly inducted ministers and the two who were promoted.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Adityanath met senior party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, followed by his meeting with BJP national president Nitin Nabin.

According to a post by the Office of the Home Minister, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister met Shah in New Delhi. In a separate post on X, Adityanath said, “Today, I paid a courtesy visit to the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Heartfelt thanks to you for sparing your valuable time.”