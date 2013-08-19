Eye on revenue,PICUP set to be revived as consultancy unit

Eleven years after PICUP (Pradeshiya Industrial and Investment Corporation of Uttar Pradesh) stopped disbursing loans to industrial units due to accumulating losses over non-repayment of loans,the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to revive the corporation and engage it in consultancy work to generate revenue. The main task of the corporation so far has been to provide financial services to facilitate industrial investment.

In its revival plan,the government has decided to form a cell in the corporation that would provide consultancy and third party evaluation for state and central government schemes with powers to bid for consultancy work outside the state.

For the purpose of third party evaluation of construction work undertaken by different departments and industrial authorities,the revival plan proposes to hire former armymen with technical expertise.

There is a provision for hiring people to take up third party evaluation of the works undertaken under UPAs flagship scheme - Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme (MGNREGS) - in the state, said a government

officer.

Explaining the need for a revival plan,he said,PICUP was formed about four decades ago with the main motive being assisting industrial investment by providing financial services,including term loans.

However,due to poor recovery,term loans were stopped in 2001. Since then,the main task of the corporation has been recovery of old loans, said a senior

official.

About 250 companies have failed to pay the principal amount of Rs 212 crore and accrued interest of about Rs 7,487 crore in the past 15 years.

After the Uttar Pradesh government launched one-time settlement scheme in September 2012,just about Rs 8.5 crore of pending dues have been recovered,while five applications (for about Rs 24 crore settlement) are in the pipeline.

Thus,the revival plan has been made to engage the corporation in earning additional revenue to strengthen itself.

There is also scope to take up third-party monitoring of development workers undertaken by industrial development authorities like UPSIDC,NOIDA,Greater NOIDA and YEIDA.

When PICUP has all the required manpower and technical expertise to take up such tasks,why not utilise it in organised manner to earn additional revenue? said SP Singh,principal secretary,industrial development department,who is also the managing director of PICUP.

