Eye on polls, UP Cabinet okays Rs 8,000 honorarium hike for shiksha mitras, part-time instructors

In a populist move taken in the run-up to the upcoming Assembly elections, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved the proposal to increase the monthly honorarium of shiksha mitras (para teachers) and part-time instructors by Rs 8,000.
While shiksha mitras will now get Rs 18,000, part-time instructors will receive Rs 17,000 per month. The hike will come into effect from April 1, and will be reflected in the May disbursements, officials said. The revised honorarium will be payable for 11 months in a year.
The move is expected to benefit lakhs of education workers across the state and comes at a time when the government is seeking to consolidate support among key employee groups ahead of the elections.
Officials said the decision would place an additional financial burden of over Rs 1,475.27 crore on the state exchequer.
Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh said currently 1,42,929 shiksha mitras are working in the state. Of these, 1,29,332 are covered under the Centre’s Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan with a funding ratio of 60:40.
The state will seek the Centre’s share for the enhanced honorarium, he said.
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“In case approval is not received from the Central government, the additional burden of Rs 1,138.12 crore will be borne by the state government,” Singh said.
The remaining 13,597 shiksha mitras are fully funded by the state, and the hike for them will entail an additional expenditure of Rs 119.65 crore, he added.
The minister said 24,717 part-time instructors working in 13,769 upper primary schools will also benefit from the decision, with the hike resulting in an additional burden of Rs 217.50 crore on the state government.
Maulshree Seth is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, based in Lucknow. With over 15 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she has built a formidable reputation for her on-ground reporting across Uttar Pradesh. Her expertise spans a wide array of critical beats, including state politics, governance, the judiciary, and rural development.
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