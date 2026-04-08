Eye on polls, UP Cabinet okays Rs 8,000 honorarium hike for shiksha mitras, part-time instructors

In a populist move taken in the run-up to the upcoming Assembly elections, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved the proposal to increase the monthly honorarium of shiksha mitras (para teachers) and part-time instructors by Rs 8,000.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier announced the honorarium hike.

While shiksha mitras will now get Rs 18,000, part-time instructors will receive Rs 17,000 per month. The hike will come into effect from April 1, and will be reflected in the May disbursements, officials said. The revised honorarium will be payable for 11 months in a year.

The move is expected to benefit lakhs of education workers across the state and comes at a time when the government is seeking to consolidate support among key employee groups ahead of the elections.