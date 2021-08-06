Eye on assembly polls: Nadda to arrive on two-day visit, hold meetings with office bearers, Covid warriors

JP Nadda with Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders at the party meeting on Wednesday. (Twitter/JPNadda)

A week after chairing a two-day meeting with party MPs from Uttar Pradesh in Delhi, BJP national president J P Nadda would arrive on a two-day visit to the state on August 7 and 8. During the visit, he will boost cadres for the forthcoming Assembly poll battle and pass on directions to the in-charges of 403 Assembly constituencies in the state.

Nadda is scheduled to address organisational meetings as well as a meeting in Lucknow with the recently elected chairpersons of Zilla panchayats and Block Pramukhs in the state. On the second day, he would visit Agra where he is scheduled to address organisational meetings as well as one with ‘Corona warriors’.

In the state capital, Nadda would first hold a meeting with the in-charges of all the Assembly seats at Indira Gandhi Pratisthan, effectively setting the ball rolling for the Assembly polls by giving them a brief of the campaign events and activities to be carried out over the next few months. Later, on the same day, he would visit the party headquarters in Lucknow and hold organisational meetings with the senior office bearers.

After camping in Lucknow overnight, Nadda would leave for Agra on the morning of July 8.

In Agra, apart chairing more organisational meetings, the BJP national president would address doctors, who are at the forefront of the Covid fight, at a ‘sammelan’ (gathering) that is to be put together by the party. He is scheduled to leave for Delhi in the evening.

According to party sources, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several infrastructure projects in the state in the coming months, Nadda would set the party’s poll agenda and guide leaders on ways to counter the narrative put forward by the Opposition. They are to be told to spread the word on the steps taken by the government to contain the Covid crisis and ensure vaccination at free of cost, as well as welfare of migrant labourers, farmers and women.