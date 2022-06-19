Eye on 2024 polls, BJP sets out to strengthen base in ‘weak’ booths

Eyeing the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP will be focusing on polling booths where its performance was weak in the past two Lok Sabha and 2022 Assembly polls.

BJP leaders said the party had identified such ‘weak” booths and has assigned 100 booths to each Lok Sabha MP and Rajya Sabha member.

“The MPs and MLAs have been asked to pay special attention to the booths where the party scored fewer votes in the past polls. MPs will visit these booths, meet the cadre and spread word about government welfare schemes among the voters. As there are almost one-and-a-half years still left for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, MPs and MLAs can use this time to strengthen party presence,” said BJP’s Uttar Pradesh spokesperson Avneesh Tyagi.

MLAs too have been assigned at least 25 booths in their respective constituencies. “In seats where the BJP lost in the Assembly polls, the party’s candidate who lost has been given the task to work on the weak booths. The candidates who were defeated by opposition nominees have been asked to find out the reasons for the party’s weak performance and other factors like caste equations, local issues, internal problems within the party unit that might have affected its performance in the pools,” said a party official while adding that the candidates will also suggest measures to tackle the challenges.

“They will also ensure that benefits of various government schemes reach the maximum beneficiaries at the booths in an attempt to get voters in favour of the party,” he added.

Of the 1.63 lakh booths where polling was conducted in the state during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the highest number of votes in 1.24 lakh booths, according to a party leader. “There were around 39,000 booths where BJP’s performance was weaker than that of Opposition parties. The party has divided these booths in different categories according to the number of votes it polled. For example, one category is of booths where BJP lost with a narrow margin and is expecting to win. There is another category of booths which have a dominant Muslim and Jatav-Dalit population and where the party got least numbr of votes,” he added.

In addition, the BJP is planning to focus on 10 seats where the BSP had won in 2019 when it contested in alliance with SP.

“Now, the alliance is no more. In the 2022 state polls, BSP won just one seat. This is the best time to reach out to BSP’s traditional voters as BJP is in power The party has planned a similar strategy for Rae Bareli, the only seat Congress won in the state in 2019,” said a senior BJP leader.