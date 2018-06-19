Eye on 2019 polls: Yogi Adityanath meets MPs, MLAs in western UP to improve party base

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met MPs, MLAs and party chiefs of all 11 western UP districts on Monday to strengthen BJP’s organisation base and ensure that benefits of various government schemes reach the people.

“Under Modiji’s leadership, the Centre has implemented more than 115 public welfare schemes across the country. The party has to ensure that the benefits of the programmes reach the people,” Yogi said.

“The meeting was keeping in mind preparations for 2019 general elections. Ours is a cadre-based party and there was discussion on strengthening our booth-level committees and reach,” said Rajendra Aggarwal, BJP MP from Meerut, who attended the meeting.

With many attributing the party’s loss in western UP bypolls to the distress of sugarcane farmers of the region, Adityanath attempted to allay these fears.

Elaborating on the benefits accrued by the farmers under various schemes of the BJP governments, he said, “In three commissionaires (Saharanpur, Meerut and Moradabad), around six lakh farmers have benefited. If we look at western UP, three sugar mills, which had closed down, were reopened by us. We also plans are afoot to expand two mills in Meerut and Baghpat.”

While he lauded the district representatives on their efforts under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the chief minister also discussed the new healthcare scheme, Ayushman Bharat, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Constituency-level meetings across the state have been taking place for at least two months, party leaders said.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App