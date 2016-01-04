Eye on 2017, JD(U) gears up to form anti-BJP front

OVERWHELMED by its win in the Bihar Assembly polls, Janata Dal (United) is looking to form an anti-BJP front in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2017 Assembly polls in the state. For this, the party is exploring possibilities of entering into an alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in western UP and small outfits led by backwards castes in eastern UP.

To give a boost to the campaign, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to address public meetings in both western and eastern UP. JD(U) MLAs, MPs and ministers in the Bihar government have reportedly been directed to start a movement in Uttar Pradesh from this month.

JD(U) has also reportedly decided to go soft on the ruling SP, which had walked out of the grand alliance in Bihar and had contested the Bihar Assembly polls separately.

Speaking to The Indian Express, JD(U) secretary general K C Tyagi said: “An anti-BJP front will be formed in UP before the Assembly polls… While a meeting between Nitish Kumar with RLD chief Ajit Singh has already taken place with focus on western UP, JD(U) leaders, including some MPs and MLAs, are in touch with different parties, like the Peace Party, in eastern UP districts bordering Bihar.”

“Nitish could soon address a public meeting in either Varanasi or Deoria of eastern UP and another meeting in western UP,” he added. About SP, Tyagi said: “JD(U) will not campaign against SP, but it will try to attract voters who do not support SP and there is a possibility of them going to the BJP.”

Party sources said JD(U) wants an alliance with RLD to ensure that Jat voters do not go with BJP. During the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, while BJP had bagged Jat votes, RLD had failed to win even one seat in UP.

When contacted, Ajit Singh admitted that he had met Nitish Kumar, but said that it was “early to say anything about possibilities of an alliance with any party”.

Sources said JD (U) was in touch with leaders of different organisations claiming supports of various backward castes including Kurmi, Maurya, Kushwaha, Rajbhar. A party leader said that these backward castes are significant in over 100 Assembly segments of eastern UP.

JD(U) state general secretary Subhash Pathak said the concern for UP was visible in the party’s national executive meeting held in Delhi last month. “In that meeting, Nitish Kumar had dedicated at least 15 minutes of his speech to UP. Party’s Bihar ministers and MLAs will soon start travelling in assembly segments of eastern UP where JDU) has potential to attract votes,” he added.

In UP, BJP had broken its alliance with JD(U) in the 2012 Assembly elections over the issue of seat sharing. JD(U) had then contested on 219 seats and deposits of all its candidates were forfeited.

The BJP had contested the 2009 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with JD(U) and RLD. The JD(U) had contested on two seats — Salempur and Badaun — and lost both. In the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had given JD(U) three seats — Meerut, Badaun and Salempur. JD(U) had lost all.

JD(U)’s partner in Bihar government, Rashtrya Janata Dal (RJD), too plans to campaign against BJP in UP. RJD’s UP chief Ashok Singh said party chief Lalu Prasad’s Varanasi visit will be finalised after the party national president is elected on January 16. “Lalu may address a public meeting in Varanasi in February,” he added.

