Extortion case: Wanted man found murdered, cops to probe complainant doctor

Jaunpur police on Monday recovered the body of 35-year-old Akhilesh Singh, wanted in connection with an extortion case since June. While a case has been lodged against unidentified accused, police said the role of a Varanasi-based doctor, from whom Akhilesh Singh had allegedly demanded Rs 30 lakh, is also being probed.

The accused’s body, which bore injury marks on the neck caused by a sharp-edged weapon, was recovered from a dry well close to his house in Gopalpur village. His legs had also been tied up. Police said a villager spotted the body and informed them.

“We have decided to probe the role of the doctor, Ravi Singh, who had got the extortion case lodged. Akhilesh Singh had not been staying at his house since after Varanasi police started conducting raids while looking for him. We suspect Akhilesh had come to his house Sunday night and the assailants murdered him,” said Station House Officer (SHO) of Rampur police station, Prashant Srivastava.

The SHO further said that Akhilesh Singh had six criminal cases against him, under the charge of robbery and the Goonda Act.

Vijay Bahadur Singh, SHO of Shivpur police station in Varanasi, said that they had been searching for the wanted man. “The extortion case was initially lodged against an unidentified person by the doctor, but the investigation found that the call was made by Akhilesh Singh. He had been on the run since then,” said Bahadur.

He further said that the Jaunpur police had informed him about the murder and also collected details about Dr Singh Tuesday. “Dr Ravi Singh has no criminal cases against him. During investigation he never told police that he knew Akhilesh Singh,” he added.

