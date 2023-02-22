Expulsion was undemocratic: Sacked SP leader Richa Singh in letter to Election Commission

Days after the Samajwadi Party expelled her for “indiscipline”, Richa Singh Tuesday wrote to the Election Commission of India urging the poll panel to take action against the party and claiming that it has “violated the party’s constitution” by taking action against her without issuing a showcause notice.

In her letter to the EC, Singh claimed that on February 16, the SP had unilaterally announced her expulsion without an explanation, prior warning or showcause.

She wrote that the move was “derogatory, undemocratic and was against the norms and principles of natural justice and inner party democracy because the SP never issued a show-cause notice or warning to her”.

“Such an action violates the Article 30 of the Constitution of Samajwadi Party,” she added.