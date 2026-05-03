Expressways, industrial parks, logistic hubs be expedited in mission mode: Yogi at STC meet

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Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a meeting of the State Transformation Commission (STC) and directed the officials concerned that the expressways, industrial parks, logistic hubs and urban projects be taken forward in mission mode.
Reviewing the progress of the ongoing major infrastructure projects in the state, the CM said procedural obstacles, if any, should be removed on priority and timely completion of projects must be ensured.
He said, “The foundation stone of the unit of Bharat Electronics Limited is going to be laid soon in the Chitrakoot node of the Defence Corridor. The financial tender work of the Chitrakoot Link Expressway should be completed before this.”
Reviewing the land acquisition process for the Chitrakoot Link, Farrukhabad Link and Jewar Link Expressways, he sought updated information from the district magistrates concerned.
The Chief Minister directed that 90% land availability for these expressways be ensured by May 31. Proposals for required rate revision be sent immediately, he added.
A direct dialogue should be established with the landowners and they should receive proper compensation, he stated. Also, work on the Agra-Lucknow-Purvanchal Link, Jhansi Link and Meerut-Haridwar Expressway be expedited, he added.
It was informed in the meeting that the letter of award (LoA) for the construction of the proposed world-class convention centre in Lucknow has been issued, with Adityanath ordering preparations for its foundation laying ceremony.
Describing the Multi-Modal Logistic Hub and Multi-Modal Transport Hub being developed in Greater Noida as game-changers for the state’s logistics sector, the CM said these projects will connect the state with the national and global supply chains.
At least 301 of the 323 hectares of land required for the Multi-Modal Logistic Hub has been acquired, it was informed.
To accelerate industrial development, the Chief Minister stressed early implementation of Model Building Bylaws by making them investment-friendly.
It was informed in the meeting that the draft bylaws have already been released for public suggestions, which will ensure a transparent and simple regulatory system.
The Chief Minister said, “Industries should be established on allotted land within the prescribed time limit. Dialogue should be held with investors and action should move forward on time.”
The CM was also informed that work is underway to develop the proposed Seed Park and Textiles Park in Lucknow as major centres of agricultural and industrial development. The process of selecting developers is being expedited, he was told.
Adityanath also reviewed the Green Road Infrastructure Development Scheme and said the scheme is important for making urban roads modern and smooth.
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