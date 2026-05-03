Expressways, industrial parks, logistic hubs be expedited in mission mode: Yogi at STC meet

CM Yogi Adityanath during a meeting of the State Transformation Commission, in Lucknow on Saturday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a meeting of the State Transformation Commission (STC) and directed the officials concerned that the expressways, industrial parks, logistic hubs and urban projects be taken forward in mission mode.

Reviewing the progress of the ongoing major infrastructure projects in the state, the CM said procedural obstacles, if any, should be removed on priority and timely completion of projects must be ensured.

He said, “The foundation stone of the unit of Bharat Electronics Limited is going to be laid soon in the Chitrakoot node of the Defence Corridor. The financial tender work of the Chitrakoot Link Expressway should be completed before this.”