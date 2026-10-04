Ambulance carrying UP Army officer’s body hits truck; family members killed

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An Army officer’s three family members were killed when an ambulance carrying his body crashed into a parked truck on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur early on Sunday. The ambulance driver also died in the accident.
The police said the ambulance was carrying the body of Subedar Major Satyawan Singh, 50, a resident of Rudrapur in Deoria who was posted in Meerut. He had been receiving treatment for kidney disease at the Command Hospital in Chandigarh.
The police identified the victims as the Army officer’s brother Ram Samujh, son Gaurav Singh, nephew Rajan Singh, and the ambulance driver, Jaspal.
The impact of the accident was so severe that the front portion of the ambulance was mangled. Two people seated in the front, including the driver, died on the spot. Their bodies were trapped inside the wreckage and had to be extricated by cutting open the vehicle.
The others died during treatment at a government hospital in Ayodhya. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.
District Magistrate Indrajeet Singh said the bodies would be sent to Deoria after the completion of formalities. “We are coordinating with officials in Deoria and the Army to facilitate the process,” he added.
According to the Sultanpur police, they received information from the police control room on Sunday morning about an ambulance accident involving an unidentified vehicle on the Purvanchal Expressway. A police team reached the spot and rushed the injured occupants to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.
Other family members of the officer were travelling in a separate vehicle that was following the ambulance.
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