Ambulance carrying UP Army officer’s body hits truck; family members killed

The impact of the accident was so severe that two people seated in the front died on the spot. (Photo by special arrangement)

An Army officer’s three family members were killed when an ambulance carrying his body crashed into a parked truck on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur early on Sunday. The ambulance driver also died in the accident.

The police said the ambulance was carrying the body of Subedar Major Satyawan Singh, 50, a resident of Rudrapur in Deoria who was posted in Meerut. He had been receiving treatment for kidney disease at the Command Hospital in Chandigarh.

The police identified the victims as the Army officer’s brother Ram Samujh, son Gaurav Singh, nephew Rajan Singh, and the ambulance driver, Jaspal.