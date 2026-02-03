‘Exporters can recover business they lost’: Trump’s 18% tariff cut brings cheer to UP’s leather industry

Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur and Unnao are finally seeing a path to recovery following US President Donald Trump’s decision to slash tariffs to 18% on all products from India (Credit: AP)

After months of watching their exports to the US — their biggest market — plummeting to almost zero, owners of tanneries and leather units in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur and Unnao are finally seeing a path to recovery following US President Donald Trump’s decision to slash tariffs to 18% on all products from India.

Javed Iqbal, former chairman of the Board of Directors of the Council for Leather Exports, said, “This step will certainly help revive the sector and enable exporters to recover the business they had lost.”

There are around 400 small and large tanneries in the two districts — 259 in Kanpur and the rest in Unnao — making this belt one of the state’s major leather hubs. Besides, there are 250 leather product manufacturing units in the two districts that make shoes, belts, jackets and other accessories for export to international markets.