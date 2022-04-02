Exempt Ayodhya temples from water and house tax, take token money instead: Yogi Adityanath

On his first visit to Ayodhya after becoming the chief minister for the second term, Yogi Adityanath on Friday visited the Ram Temple site and reviewed the construction progress.

He also instructed the Municipal Corporation to stop the collection of house and water taxes at commercial rates from maths, temples and dharamshalas, and instead explore the option of charging some “token money”.

“During the review, the chief minister asked to consider charging token money from maths, temples, dharamshalas as well as institutions related to religious works instead of house and water tax on commercial rates. He asked officials to prepare a plan in this regard and submit it to the urban development department,” a government spokesperson said, adding that the CM also directed officials to improve security arrangements and hold a cleanliness drive to turn Ayodhya into a “model city”.

During his review meeting, the chief minister also directed officials to hold grand celebrations of Ramnavmi in Ayodhya, which is starting from April 2.

After offering prayers and aarti at Hanuman Garhi Temple and Ram Lalla, he visited the construction site of Ram Temple.

Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Ram Temple Trust, who accompanied the CM, said that about 10 to 15 per cent work of foundation laying has been completed. “We hope that the foundation-laying work of the structure will be completed by July,” Rai told mediapersons.

Rai said the Trust is planning to distribute “Ram Janmotsava” prasad to every pilgrim visiting Ayodhya during Ramnavmi