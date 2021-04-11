Excavation at Ayodhya temple construction site over, filling work starts

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra oversees the construction and management of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

With the digging and excavation work at the Ram temple construction site being over, filling work has started. The first layer of filling is likely to finish in 10 to 14 days, said sources.

Earlier on Friday, temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Misra reached Ayodhya. He met the officials of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) on Saturday and took details on the construction work at the Ram Janambhhoomi site. The meetings will continue on Sunday and Misra is expected to meet the experts of Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate Services who are involved in creating a vision document for the development of Ayodhya town.

In January, a similar meeting was held with experts involved in the construction of the Ram temple to think of alternative ways to ensure the strength of the structure and a foundation design that can withstand the loose sand at the construction site. While the L&T has been appointed as design and building contractor for the temple construction, the TCE has been appointed as project management consultant by the Trust.

Following a Ganesh puja in January, before the construction of the temple foundation started, Trust General Secretary Champat Rai had said the filling will start after the digging and excavation work at the site is completed. It has also been confirmed that the amount collected during mass contact and contribution campaign for construction of the temple has already crossed Rs 3,500 crore.

Earlier, temple’s chief architect Ashish Sompura had said to The Indian Express that once started, the basic construction of the temple is expected to take around three years, after which the finishing and interior decoration will start.