Ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh critical, put on dialysis: Doctor

The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh has deteriorated, and he has been placed on dialysis. Singh, who is admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow, has low blood pressure and has not been able to pass urine normally, a hospital official told ANI.

“Ex-CM Kalyan Singh’s condition has deteriorated. His blood pressure is low and he’s not passing urine normally. He has been placed on dialysis. Let’s see how much does his condition improve by this evening or tomorrow. He’s on ventilator,” Prof RK Dhiman the director of SGPGIMS, Lucknow told ANI.

Last month, the 89-year-old was put on life support and his condition was being closely monitored after he contracted an infection that reduced his consciousness level. However, days later his health conditions started showing signs of improvement, hospital officials had then said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met Kalyan Singh at SGPGIMS. He was accompanied by Medical Education minister Suresh Khanna.

Earlier, several Union Ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah had visited him in hospital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also inquired about his health.

The 89-year-old veteran leader has also served as the governor of Rajasthan.