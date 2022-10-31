scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

Ex-SP taken to Mahoba for ‘evidence recovery’

Patidar was the district police chief of Mahoba when businessman Indra Kant Tripathi, 44, was found dead in his car with gunshot injuries on September 8, 2020, days after he accused Patidar of extortion.

Lucknow crime news, Lucknow businessman murder case, Lucknow news, Uttar Pradesh, Indian Express, current affairsPolice have already filed a charge sheet against Patidar and other accused in the case. Police said they would file supplementary charge sheet only if new evidence come up during the investigation.

UP Police on Sunday said that they took suspended IPS officer Mani Lal Patidar, an accused in the death of a businessman, to Mahoba for recovery of evidence.

After being on the run for nearly two years, Patidar, a 2014 batch IPS officer, surrendered before a court in Lucknow on October 15. He was on the run since he and three others, including former SHO of Kabrai police station Devendra Shukla, were booked for extortion and abetment to suicide.

“Mani Lal Patidar has been sent back to jail after his police custody ended at 6.00 pm Sunday,” said Additional Superintendent of Police Satish Chandra, who is the investigating officer in the case. Chandra refused to share any further details citing the ongoing investigation.

Police had moved court earlier this week seeking two days police custody of Patidar for “recovery of evidence” and questioning. The application moved by the police seeking Patidar’s custody was moved days after they recorded his statement at Lucknow district jail where he is  lodged.

