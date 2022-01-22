Ex-soldier kills man, accused of raping daughter, outside UP court

A 25-year-old man, accused of abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl, was allegedly shot by her father, a retired Army jawan, with his licensed pistol outside a Gorakhpur court on Friday afternoon. The 52-year-old father was taken to police custody.

Police said the rape accused was waiting for his lawyer in the parking area where he was shot in the head. After hearing gunshots, people caught the father and handed him over to police, who arrived later. The weapon was seized.

“The father was the only person involved in the crime,” said a police officer. No FIR has been lodged at the time of going to press.

Police said the rape accused reached the court to know the status of his case. He informed his lawyer on the phone that he was waiting for him at the bicycle stand near the court gate. The retired Army jawan, who was already there, fired at him, said the police.

The rape accused was arrested in March 2020 after the father filed a case against him for allegedly eloping with his daughter. Rape charge was invoked later after the girl’s statement. Police said the youth recently got bail in the case.